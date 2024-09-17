The Brief Mark Joshua Hall is now a fugitive after missing his second murder trial for the killing of educator Untorio Jones. Hall has a history of bond violations, including a lowered bond despite ongoing legal issues and a hung jury in his first trial. Authorities are offering up to $5,000 for information on Hall’s whereabouts as he is believed to still be in the Cypress area.



On August 28, Mark Joshua Hall was supposed to stand trial for murder for the second time as he was a no show.

July 30, 2017, that was the day we met Untorio Jones' mother.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Closure for family, friends of murder victim Untorio Jones

"It was a joy yesterday to get that one phone call I've been waiting for," said Sandra Holbert.

An arrest had been made in Untorio's senseless slaying at a bar the year before.

Police say Hall is his killer.

Untorio was known as a devoted special needs educator.

"It's been rough," his mother said. "He has four children, and they still have to go on without their dad."

In 2017, Hall's bond for the murder charge was set at $200,000.

"In 2021, he gets released on a PR bond for murder," said Andy Kahan with Crime stoppers. "He was also charged with assault of a peace officer, and was given a PR bond for that."

Court records indicate Hall violated his bond conditions continuously.

"I gave up trying to keep track of all the bond violation reports that were filed," Kahan said.

In September 2022, Hall's murder trial ends with a hung jury.

"Once again, his bond gets lowered from $40,000 to $20,000 while awaiting trial for murder," said Kahan. "And again, he violates the conditions of his bond."

Last month, before his trial, Hall's bond was revoked but quickly reinstated.

He failed to show up for his second trial, and according to the U.S. Marshal's Office, he's now a wanted fugitive.

Authorities believe he's still in the Cypress area.

If you know Hall's whereabouts, call Crime stoppers. You could possibly get up to a $5,000 reward.