Rapper Tory Lanez pleads not guilty in Megan Thee Stallion shooting
Tory Lanez, who allegedly fired shots that wounded fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion while they were inside an SUV in the Hollywood Hills, pleaded not guilty today to felony assault and gun charges.
FAA clears Boeing 737 Max to fly again after deadly 2018, 2019 crashes
The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration has cleared Boeing’s 737 Max for flight after nearly two years and a pair of deadly crashes.
Police: Father, son got into shootout with suspect in SW Houston
Police say a father and son got into a shootout with a suspect who was trying to steal a catalytic converter from a pickup truck in southwest Houston.
66 days of near-darkness: Alaskan town won't see the sun until 2021
According to the National Weather Service in Fairbanks, Alaska, Wednesday will begin a 66 day period of near-darkness in this city along the Arctic coast.
Carnival Cruise Line suspending all US sailings through January
Carnival Cruise Line has officially suspended all US sailings through January 2021, while bumping its Carnival Legend departures from Tampa even further back to the end of March.
Trump campaign to file for vote recount in Milwaukee, Dane counties
President Donald Trump's campaign will file a petition on Wednesday, Nov. 18 for a recount in two Wisconsin counties – Milwaukee and Dane.
Texas schools getting reimbursed for COVID-19 remote learning costs
Governor Abbott has announced a $420M reimbursement program to cover costs incurred by Texas public schools.
People magazine dubs Michael B. Jordan as Sexiest Man Alive
Actor Michael B. Jordan has been crowned as 2020's Sexiest Man Alive by People magazine. Jordan, known for his critically-acclaimed performances in “Fruitvale Station,” “Creed” and “Black Panther,” was revealed as this year’s winner Tuesday night on ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”
Coronavirus cases in Texas are soaring again. But this time Gov. Greg Abbott says no lockdown is coming.
The last time case numbers were this high, Abbott closed bars and urged Texans to avoid summer holiday gatherings. This time, he's staying the course, relying on a 2-month-old blueprint to claw back reopenings regionally based on hospitalizations.
State-of-the art healthcare facility for the homeless in Houston needs your help
It's a special week of celebration for Healthcare for the Homeless Houston, celebrating 20 years of service, all while raising funds to take care of our homeless population for many more.
Houston police officer involved in crash on Shepherd Drive
The Houston Police Department is investigating a crash involving a police officer and another driver at the intersection of Shepherd Drive and Eigel Street.
Trump to spend Thanksgiving at White House instead of Mar-a-Lago
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump will be spending Thanksgiving at the White House instead of attending the annual dinner at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida.
Memorial service held for Houston Police Department Sgt. Sean Rios
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday for Houston Police Department Sgt. Sean Rios. The public can pay their respects along a procession route after the service.
Student loan payments set to resume Jan. 1, 2021 — here’s what you need to know
For millions of student loan borrowers who have benefited from payment relief during the coronavirus pandemic, the payments will resume beginning Jan. 1, 2021.
Teachers unions across US demand stop to in-person learning amid rising coronavirus cases
Teachers' unions across America are calling for the halt of in-person learning as coronavirus cases climb once again.
Without Trump's cooperation, Biden's DIY transition proceeds
President-elect Joe Biden has been forced to seek extraordinary workarounds to prepare for the exploding public health threat and evolving national security challenges he will inherit in just nine weeks.
Ohio wedding linked to at least 32 coronavirus cases: 'Nobody's wearing a mask'
At least 32 people who attended a wedding in Ohio last month have reportedly contracted the coronavirus, including the bride and groom and two of the couple’s grandparents.
FDA allows 1st rapid virus test that gives results at home
U.S. regulators on Tuesday allowed emergency use of the first rapid coronavirus test that can be performed and developed entirely at home.
Former Conroe priest pleads guilty to multiple charges of indecency with a child
Former Conroe priest Manuel La Rosa Lopez has pleaded guilty to multiple charges of indecency with a child.
Landlords turning down rental aid
The state allocated $221 million from the federal C.A.R.E.S. Act to help keep delinquent tenants in their homes but a number of landlords say the assistance is too late and turned it down.