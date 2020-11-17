People magazine dubs Michael B. Jordan as Sexiest Man Alive

People magazine dubs Michael B. Jordan as Sexiest Man Alive

Actor Michael B. Jordan has been crowned as 2020's Sexiest Man Alive by People magazine. Jordan, known for his critically-acclaimed performances in “Fruitvale Station,” “Creed” and “Black Panther,” was revealed as this year’s winner Tuesday night on ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

Landlords turning down rental aid
video

Landlords turning down rental aid

The state allocated $221 million from the federal C.A.R.E.S. Act to help keep delinquent tenants in their homes but a number of landlords say the assistance is too late and turned it down.