The Brief The student taken into custody after a deadly fight has been identified, according to records. Goose Creek CISD officials confirm another student died after a fight at Sterling High School on Wednesday. The identity of the student who was killed has not yet been released.



The student who was taken into custody after a deadly fight at Goose Creek CISD’s Sterling High School has been identified.

According to jail and police records, Aundre Matthews, 18, is being held at the Baytown Jail.

Sterling HS fight

What we know:

Goose Creek CISD confirmed in a statement that two students got into a fight at Sterling High School on Wednesday.

One of the students was flown to a hospital for treatment, but Goose Creek ISD confirmed that the student has passed away.

Another student was taken into police custody.

The campus was reportedly placed on a hold after the fight, but that hold has since been lifted. The district says there is currently no known threat to the campus.

What we don't know:

The student who was killed has not been publicly identified. Police have not shared details about the fight.