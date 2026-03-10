Cypress man who allegedly threatened to bomb Highway 290 charged
CYPRESS, Texas - A Cypress man was arrested after allegedly threatening to bomb Highway 290 and carry out a mass shooting, authorities say.
He was allegedly found with a large amount of ammunition and bomb-making components.
Cypress man charged
According to court records, Jeremiah Chavez, 20, is charged with unlawful possession of components of explosives.
The Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office says its deputies were called to a home in Cypress on Monday in response to a bomb threat in which the caller allegedly said that he planned to detonate explosive devices and conduct a mass shooting.
Court documents reveal that he allegedly threatened to bomb Highway 290.
Chavez was detained at the home. The constable’s office says a search of the home revealed several rounds of ammunition, an AR-style rifle and bomb-making components.
Records show his bond was set at $250,000.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable's Office and court documents.