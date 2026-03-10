Cypress man who allegedly threatened to bomb Highway 290 charged

article

Cypress man charged

According to court records, Jeremiah Chavez, 20, is charged with unlawful possession of components of explosives.

The Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office says its deputies were called to a home in Cypress on Monday in response to a bomb threat in which the caller allegedly said that he planned to detonate explosive devices and conduct a mass shooting.

Court documents reveal that he allegedly threatened to bomb Highway 290.

Chavez was detained at the home. The constable’s office says a search of the home revealed several rounds of ammunition, an AR-style rifle and bomb-making components.

By the numbers:

Records show his bond was set at $250,000.