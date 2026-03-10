Expand / Collapse search

Cypress man who allegedly threatened to bomb Highway 290 charged

Published  March 10, 2026 5:10pm CDT
Harris County
Jeremiah Chavez (Photo: Harris County Pct. 4 Constable's Office)

    • Jeremiah Chavez, 20, is charged with unlawful possession of components of explosives.
    • Court documents alleged that he threatened to bomb Highway 290.
    • He was allegedly found with ammunition and bomb-making components.

CYPRESS, Texas - A Cypress man was arrested after allegedly threatening to bomb Highway 290 and carry out a mass shooting, authorities say.

He was allegedly found with a large amount of ammunition and bomb-making components.

Cypress man charged

According to court records, Jeremiah Chavez, 20, is charged with unlawful possession of components of explosives.

The Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office says its deputies were called to a home in Cypress on Monday in response to a bomb threat in which the caller allegedly said that he planned to detonate explosive devices and conduct a mass shooting.

Court documents reveal that he allegedly threatened to bomb Highway 290.

Chavez was detained at the home. The constable’s office says a search of the home revealed several rounds of ammunition, an AR-style rifle and bomb-making components.

By the numbers:

Records show his bond was set at $250,000.

The Source: The information in this article comes from the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable's Office and court documents.

