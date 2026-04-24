Houston weather: Low storm chances for Friday night, humid weekend ahead

The Brief Very low storm chance Friday evening Warm & humid weekend ahead Hotter pattern builds next week



Low storm chances remain across the Houston area for Friday night ahead of a warm and humid weekend.

Houston Weather: Warm, humid weekend ahead for Houston

LOW FRIDAY EVENING STORM CHANCE

Highs have climbed well into the 80s with a mix of sun and clouds and humid southeast winds. A few strong storms may develop Friday evening, with brief downpours and gusty winds possible. There is a low one out of five risk for one or two strong storms with a higher risk for severe storms in Dallas and northeast Texas.

MUGGY WEEKEND AHEAD

The weekend stays warm and humid with highs in the upper 80s. Rain chances remain low, though a stray afternoon shower or storm can’t be ruled out.

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HEAT BUILDS NEXT WEEK

A hotter pattern takes hold next week with highs pushing the upper 80s with some low 90s possible farther west of Houston. Humidity stays high with only spotty rain chances.