Houston weather: Low storm chances for Friday night, humid weekend ahead
HOUSTON - Low storm chances remain across the Houston area for Friday night ahead of a warm and humid weekend.
Houston Weather: Warm, humid weekend ahead for Houston
LOW FRIDAY EVENING STORM CHANCE
Highs have climbed well into the 80s with a mix of sun and clouds and humid southeast winds. A few strong storms may develop Friday evening, with brief downpours and gusty winds possible. There is a low one out of five risk for one or two strong storms with a higher risk for severe storms in Dallas and northeast Texas.
MUGGY WEEKEND AHEAD
The weekend stays warm and humid with highs in the upper 80s. Rain chances remain low, though a stray afternoon shower or storm can’t be ruled out.
HEAT BUILDS NEXT WEEK
A hotter pattern takes hold next week with highs pushing the upper 80s with some low 90s possible farther west of Houston. Humidity stays high with only spotty rain chances.
The Source: Your Gulf Coast Weather Authority Team