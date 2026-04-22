Calls for accountability grow after video allegedly shows HPD officer using racial slurs

The Brief Calls for accountability are growing after a video surfaced appearing to show an HPD officer repeatedly using racial slurs. A community member from Ofc. Ashley Gonzalez's patrol area claimed to have had a negative interaction with her while she was on duty. Civil rights attorney Ben Crump told FOX 26 that if bias is proven, it could raise questions about any arrests or testimony involving the officer.



Calls for accountability are growing across Houston after a video surfaced appearing to show Houston Police Officer Ashley Gonzalez repeatedly using racial slurs.

HPD Officer Ashley Gonzalez under investigation

What we know:

Houston police say Gonzalez is on leave while the department investigates.

The case is drawing strong reaction from community members, civil rights advocates and city leaders, raising concerns about public trust, officer accountability and whether the impact could extend beyond the department’s internal investigation.

ORIGINAL REPORT: HPD officer relieved of duty after video allegedly shows racist language

Community reaction :

Houston NAACP

In a media statement, the Houston NAACP said:

"Racist cops cannot protect the people they hate" — Bishop James Dixon, II

"The Houston NAACP has a definitive position on the outlandish racism revealed by HPD Officer Ashley Gonzalez’s comments...

UNACCEPTABLE – TERMINATION IS THE ONLY SOLUTION!

This mentality should never wear a badge and carry a gun in our society. Each day a racist officer wears a badge and carries a gun, innocent civilians are endangered. Also, that officers hated colleagues are at risk. This is a price none of us should be willing to pay.

Unfortunately, Officer Gonzalez has misrepresented the vast number of officers who wear the badge honorably; but more unfortunately, Officer Gonzalez represents too many officers who are either complicit or contaminated by the toxic ideology of racism.

This incident should be responded to by HPD leadership in not only terminating Officer Gonzalez; but also taking action to review its interview and screening processes, as well as review its training in multicultural police-community relationship building.

The Houston NAACP stands in support of law enforcement. However, we insist on all officials taking every necessary measure to ensure that our city is safe, our citizens are safe, and no group can be targeted by officers whose values do not respect the human dignity of all people.

We must do better."

— Bishop James Dixon, II, President, NAACP Houston Branch

Edward Pollard

Houston City Council Member Edward Pollard shared a post on Threads that said:

"I am deeply troubled by reports involving HPD Officer Ashley Gonzalez and the use of racist language about Black people. I support our department, but incidents like this make it significantly more difficult to build and maintain trust with the people they serve. This type of conduct is unacceptable and cannot be overlooked or tolerated. I am calling for her immediate termination. Efforts should be made to ensure she will never be allowed to serve in any law enforcement capacity moving forward."

Amy Peck

Houston City Council Member Amy Peck said:

"The video I saw is deeply unacceptable. Any officer expressing that kind of language and mindset is violating the trust of the community and creating real danger to the public and their fellow officers. This conduct has no place in our city.

As the Chair of the Public Safety Committee, I take this matter very seriously. I am confident that the ongoing investigation will be handled thoroughly and with integrity. I am confident that once the facts are fully established, the Chief will take swift and appropriate action."

Peck also answered follow-up questions from FOX 26:

"This is an internal investigation handled by HPD. If there is an outcome that council members have questions about and want it heard at committee, I have no problem requesting that meeting."

On whether there should be additional oversight when an officer’s credibility is called into question, Peck said:

"Absolutely. We have safeguards in place in situations like this, including internal affairs and the Independent Police Oversight Board."

On existing policies regarding officers’ ability to testify if credibility concerns arise, Peck said:

"HPD can direct you on their specific policy on this."

Martha Castex-Tatum

Houston City Council Member Martha Castex-Tatum said:

"Racial slurs are unacceptable, period. That kind of language has no place in public service and absolutely no place in policing. Our officers are entrusted with serving and protecting a diverse community, and that responsibility requires professionalism, respect, and sound judgment at all times. When an officer uses language that is racist and demeaning, it damages public trust and undermines the relationship law enforcement must work every day to build with the community. This matter should be treated seriously, and residents deserve accountability and transparency. I’m looking forward to her termination from HPD."

Interaction with Ofc. Gonzalez

Dig deeper:

Robert Griffin, a barber near the South Gessner HPD station where Ofc. Gonzalez is assigned to, claimed he recognized the officer from a previous interaction.

"It was a little kid who was missing around here. The kid was actually by itself. [Police] came, she came, and we were trying to tell her, ‘Hey, the kid came from across the street,’ and she basically was, like, getting on us about it, and she didn’t want us to help navigate where the kid came from," Griffin told FOX 26's Leslie DelasBour. "At the end of the day, I think they ended up finding the parents due to, you know, a lot of great guys out here just telling her, you know, where the parents [are] because we from around here we here every day, we see people every day and we recognized the kid. After that, she left, came back and sat up over here and started harassing us."

What Ben Crump told FOX 26:

FOX 26 also spoke with attorney Ben Crump about the potential legal implications.

Crump said if bias is proven, that could raise questions about any arrests or testimony involving Gonzalez.

He told FOX 26, "I think it has a profound impact on all the arrests that this officer has participated in. Certainly there’s a credibility factor that becomes prominent. And so, I think, regrettably, the state attorney as well as the police department should want to review all of the arrests that this officer was involved in."

He also said credibility would likely become a major issue in court, adding, "Her credibility is always going to be under attack anytime she testifies."

Gonzalez has only been on the force for about two years, and it is unclear how many arrests or cases she may have been involved in.

What's next:

For now, the next step is HPD’s internal investigation.

Community leaders are calling for accountability, city officials are signaling possible oversight, and legal advocates are raising questions about whether any prior arrests, reports or testimony tied to Gonzalez may deserve closer review.

It remains unclear whether HPD will review any past arrests, reports or testimony involving Gonzalez.

It is also unclear whether the outcome of the investigation could lead to broader discussions about officer screening, training or oversight.