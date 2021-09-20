Driver arrested after hour-long chase with police in suspected stolen SUV
A chase with a suspected stolen vehicle that lasted about 45 minutes ended with the driver in custody, Houston PD confirmed.
'It's an answered prayer,' Father and son meet for the first time thanks to a Houston Police Officer
A Houston Police Officer has gone above and beyond the call of duty. As FOX 26’s Damali Keith tells us he’s not only protecting and serving but also making dreams come true.
Funeral service for fallen Senior Houston Police Officer William "Bill" Jeffrey announced
Details for the funeral services for fallen Senior Houston Police Officer William “Bill” Jeffrey have been released.
HPD Chief Finner, officers escort body of fallen officer William "Bill" Jeffrey
Senior Houston Police Officer William "Bill" Jeffrey was shot and killed while trying to serve an arrest warrant on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021.
Many blame district court judge for deadly police shoot out with wanted fugitive
Deon Ledet had a rap sheet with several felony convictions, so many are blaming a Harris County Criminal District Court Judge for Monday morning's deadly gun battle between a wanted fugitive and the two Houston police officers.
Woman who lost her police officer husband in line of duty offers condolences to HPD
The news of a Houston police officer killed in the line of duty, struck a nerve with a woman who lost her husband, a police officer with Pearland PD.