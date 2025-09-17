Houston Police Department Senior Police Officer killed in vehicle crash, was conducting traffic escort

The Brief The Houston Police Department is reporting the tragic loss of a senior police officer who was killed in a crash on Wednesday. Officials said HPD Senior Police Officer Alex Roberts was killed while conducting a traffic escort on his motorcycle when he was struck by another vehicle in Anderson County. Funeral services will be announced at a later date.



The Houston Police Department is reporting the tragic loss of a senior police officer who was killed in a crash on Wednesday.

Officials said HPD Senior Police Officer Alex Roberts was killed while conducting a traffic escort on his motorcycle when he was struck by another vehicle in Anderson County.

Houston police said there is an active investigation underway by the Anderson County Sheriff's Office and the Texas Department of Public Safety.

What they're saying:

"Senior Police Officer Roberts faithfully served the Houston Police Department with honor and dedication. His loss is felt deeply within our department and the community he proudly served," said HPD Police Chief J. Noe Diaz, Jr.

Houston Mayor John Whitmire released a statement late Wednesday saying, "Tonight, our city mourns the heartbreaking loss of Houston Senior Police Officer Alex Roberts and Houston Firefighter-Paramedic Stephen Scott. I am saddened by both tragic incidents that claimed their lives in the line of duty and ask Houstonians to join me in prayers for their families, colleagues, and all who loved them. Their sacrifice reminds us of the sacrifice, courage, and commitment of those who protect and serve our city every day."

Senior Police Officer Roberts was assigned to the Traffic Enforcement Division, Solo Motorcycle Detail, and was sworn as an officer in November 2010.

Funeral services will be announced at a later date.