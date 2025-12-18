Suspect dies in Katy home as authorities serve warrant, sheriff says

The Brief Texas DPS and the US Marshall were reportedly executing a felony warrant on Edendale Circle. The suspect was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound and pronounced deceased. Separate investigations are underway.



A man is dead in Katy after he allegedly shot himself while authorities were serving a warrant.

Katy police scene

What we know:

A felony warrant was executed at about 11:30 a.m. Thursday on Edendale Circle, near South Mason Road and Winding Hollow Drive.

According to Harris County Major Ben Katrib, the subject of the warrant was wanted for charges out of two counties: Organized criminal activity in Harris County, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in Bexar County in San Antonio.

Agents with Texas DPS and U.S. Marshals were executing the order at the suspect's home. Major Katrib said the agents called for the suspect from outside the home, but there was no response.

The agents then broke down the door and gave more verbal commands, but still didn't get a response.

After sending a drone into the home and entering the foyer, the agents allegedly heard a gunshot from the master bedroom. The bedroom door was allegedly blocked by a dresser, so authorities broke down a window.

According to Major Katrib, the suspect was found in the room with what's believed to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Medics were called to the scene, and they pronounced the man deceased.

Officials say no one else was inside the home at the time, and there is no threat to the community.

What we don't know:

The deceased man has not been identified at this time. Authorities only described him as a man in his mid-50's, but his name won't be released until his loved ones have been notified.

Authorities did not share any other information regarding the man's charges.

Investigations underway

What's next:

The Texas Rangers are investigating the matter with help from Harris County detectives.

The Sheriff's Office Internal Affairs division is working a separate investigation to determine if authorities followed policy and procedures.