Pasadena-area woman takes action to save dogs from euthanasia

Overcrowding at animal shelters can sometimes lead to heartbreaking decisions, including euthanasia, according to Pasadena Animal Shelter. One young woman is stepping in to help change that reality.

Big picture view:

Through Pasadena Animal Advocates at Work (PAAW), a local volunteer-led organization, a boarding program is giving dogs at the Pasadena Animal Shelter a second chance at life.

The program focuses on dogs that are at risk of euthanasia due to lack of space. While it’s never the first choice, space limitations often force shelters into difficult situations.

When all other options have been exhausted, volunteers step in at the last hour to evaluate the dogs and move suitable candidates into boarding rather than letting them be put down.

By the numbers:

The initiative began earlier this year but has already made a major impact.

Since January 2025, 21-year-old Kaila Creel has helped save 49 dogs. Of those, 31 have already been adopted, with many finding homes out of state and some locally. Currently, 10 dogs are in foster care, and 7 remain in boarding.

Where do the dogs go?

What's next:

The dogs are housed at Pet Palace, where they receive a significantly better quality of life compared to a shelter environment. While boarding, the dogs enjoy regular exercise, three walks a day, and participation in doggy daycare when appropriate.

In addition to boarding, PAAW covers food, supplies, and daily care costs while working with rescue partners to find permanent homes for the animals.

The cost, however, adds up quickly. Boarding runs about $20 per dog per day. With eight dogs currently in the program, that’s roughly $200 a day to keep the operation going.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

What they're saying:

The woman behind the program says her motivation is deeply personal. After losing her own dog, she began fostering in her honor, which eventually led to the creation of this life-saving effort.

She encourages anyone interested in helping to consider fostering as a first step before adopting.

"Once you adopt, it’s a lifetime commitment," said Creel.

What you can do:

Donations are critical to keeping the boarding program running. If you’d like to help support the effort and save dogs from euthanasia. Click here to help