1 dead, 3 hospitalized after vehicle veers into wrong lane in Sugar Land
SUGAR LAND, Texas - One person is dead and multiple others injured after two vehicles became involved in a crash in Sugar Land on Tuesday evening.
What we know:
According to the City of Sugar Land, police officers and fire crews were called to Highway 6 near Imperial Blvd. around 8:15 p.m. about a multi-vehicle accident.
Courtesy of OnScene TV Houston
When authorities got to the scene, they learned one vehicle was going southbound on Highway 6 when the driver veered across the median into the northbound lanes and got hit by a pick-up truck.
The femal driver in the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. There were three occupants in the pick-up truck who were taken to a hospital.
What we don't know:
It has not been reported what might have caused the female driver to veer into the other lanes.
The condition of the three people injured in the pick-up truck is unknown.
The Source: Information provided by the City of Sugar Land.