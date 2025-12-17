1 dead, 3 hospitalized after vehicle veers into wrong lane in Sugar Land

The Brief A female was pronounced dead after crashing with a pick-up truck in Sugar Land on Highway 6. Police say the female's vehicle veered into wrong-way traffic and got hit by a pick-up truck going northbound. Three occupants in the pick-up truck had to be taken to the hospital in unknown condition.



One person is dead and multiple others injured after two vehicles became involved in a crash in Sugar Land on Tuesday evening.

Deadly crash in Sugar Land

What we know:

According to the City of Sugar Land, police officers and fire crews were called to Highway 6 near Imperial Blvd. around 8:15 p.m. about a multi-vehicle accident.

Courtesy of OnScene TV Houston

When authorities got to the scene, they learned one vehicle was going southbound on Highway 6 when the driver veered across the median into the northbound lanes and got hit by a pick-up truck.

The femal driver in the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. There were three occupants in the pick-up truck who were taken to a hospital.

What we don't know:

It has not been reported what might have caused the female driver to veer into the other lanes.

The condition of the three people injured in the pick-up truck is unknown.