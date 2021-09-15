Live
Weather
News
COVID-19
Vote
Contests
More
Watch Live
Expand / Collapse search
☰
Search site
Coronavirus
Where to get a COVID-19 Test
Map: Local & Worldwide Cases
News
Local
Texas
National
World
You Decide
Money
Weather
Tropical Weather
Live Radar
Traffic
Weather App
Pump Patrol
Watch Live
Newscasts & Replays
LiveNOW from FOX
YouTube
FOX Soul
VOTE NOW
Morning News
Making the Grade
Finding Families
Mary Jo Rapini
Healthworks
Your Legal Questions
Pets
Sports
Texans
Rockets
Astros
Roughnecks
Dynamo
Dash
Friday Football Fever
Player of the Week
FOX 26 Originals
Breaking Bond
Isiah Factor Uncensored
News Edge
What's Your Point?
Positively Houston
Smart Sense
The Missing
FOX 26 in Focus
Regional News
Dallas News - FOX 4 News
Austin News - FOX 7 Austin
About Us
Meet the FOX 26 Team
Email Newsletter
Jobs at FOX 26 & My20
Internship Opportunities
Mobile App
Contact Us
What's On FOX
Contests
KRIV/KTXH FCC Public File
FCC Applications
Entertainment
FOX PRIMETIME SHOWS
Contests
Dense Fog Advisory
until SUN 9:00 AM CST, Brazos County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County
3
Dense Fog Advisory
from SUN 3:49 AM CST until SUN 10:00 AM CST, Cherokee County
Beach Hazard Statement
until SUN 6:00 PM CST, Galveston Island
The Missing
The Missing from The News Edge
video
MISSING: 25-year-old Houston man not seen after lunch break; phone found in bank bushes
video
MISSING: 25-year-old Houston man not seen after lunch break; phone found in bank bushes
post
Prayer vigil held for missing Texas State student following 2020 disappearance
post
MISSING: 25-year-old Houston man not seen after lunch break; phone found in bank bushes
video
The Missing: Cold case investigators working to close unsolved crimes
Missing Persons Coverage from FOX 26
View More
CLEAR Alert discontinued for man missing out of San Antonio
San Antonio mosque spearheads $150,000 reward for missing 3-year-old Lina Sadar Khil
Father of missing Texas 3-year-old speaks out as search continues
JonBenet Ramsey: Police look to new DNA technology to solve 1996 killing
AMBER Alert issued for three-year-old girl missing from San Antonio
Amber Alert issued for missing Fairview girl
Prayer vigil held for missing Texas State student following 2020 disappearance
MISSING: 25-year-old Houston man not seen after lunch break; phone found in bank bushes
View More