How a wanted fugitive kept getting probation and bonds in Texas: The Carlos Rusi breakdown

The Brief Carlos Rusi, a convicted felon wanted in California since 2023, was still granted probation and multiple bonds across three Texas counties. Court records suggest no judge or prosecutor realized Rusi was a fugitive, despite his California charges being easily searchable online. Crime Stoppers calls the oversight "absurd," saying the justice system repeatedly allowed Rusi to roam free while accused of new violent crimes.



How is someone wanted in another state able to get probation and then bonds for crimes allegedly committed while serving probation? Ask the 263rd Criminal District Court and career criminal, Carlos Rusi.

Breaking Bond: 38-year-old career robber serves probation in Harris County free from jail on bonds in three counties all while being a wanted fugitive

The backstory:

In 2018, Rusi was sentenced to three years in TDC for engaging in organized criminal activity. Not his first prison stint.

In 2022, according to published reports, Rusi and three other Houston men were charged with a bank jugging case in Burbank, California and suspected in others. Rusi skipped bond and has been a wanted fugitive out of LA County since July 2023.

Last year, Rusi was charged with robbery and evading arrest. In a plea agreement, he was given five years' probation in the 263rd Judge Melissa Morris' courtroom.

Last July, while on probation in Harris County and being wanted in California, police say Rusi followed an elderly man from his bank to the Royal Coin on Beechnut. Rusi allegedly robbed the 71-year-old and pushed him to the ground.

In September, Rusi is granted bond in Montgomery County.

Just last month, Rusi got a second bond in Harris County for the robbery of an elderly person back in July. The next day, he was granted a bond in Brazoria County.

Judging by court documents, it doesn't appear anyone in authority knew Rusi was a wanted fugitive. But news articles about his alleged crime spree in California appear when his name is searched on Google.

What they're saying:

"I've never in my life seen anything as absurd as this," said Andy Kahan with Houston Crime Stoppers. "Shame on our criminal justice system for continuing to allow this defendant to roam our community and to steal our property and to hurt people."

Rusi remains free on bond.