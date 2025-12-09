Conroe shooting: Authorities on scene of officer-involved shooting near Carl Barton Park

The Brief Authorities are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting near Carl Barton Park. Details are limited, but officials said they are located in the area of Carl Barton Park and South Loop 336 East. The public is urged to avoid the area while authorities are on the scene.



What we know:

Details are limited, but officials said they are located in the area of Carl Barton Park and South Loop 336 East.

Photo from over the scene (Source: SkyFOX)

We're told the shooting involved a Montgomery County Precinct 2 officer.

The suspect involved in the shooting is being taken to the hospital, and the officer was not injured.

Officials said an active investigation is currently underway.

The public is urged to avoid the area while authorities are on the scene.

Officials did say there is no threat to the public at this time.

What we don't know:

Officials did not provide the condition of the suspect prior to being taken to the hospital.

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.