Kuykendahl Road crash: Driver killed in 2-vehicle crash in Harris County

The Brief A driver was pronounced dead at the hospital following a crash in Harris County on Tuesday afternoon. According to officials, the crash occurred on Kuykendahl Road at Micliff Boulevard. Officials said the crash involved two vehicles.



A driver was pronounced dead at the hospital following a crash in Harris County on Tuesday afternoon.

Harris County crash: Driver killed in 2-vehicle crash on Kuykendahl Road

What we know:

According to officials, the crash occurred on Kuykendahl Road at Micliff Boulevard.

Photo from the scene (Source: Harris County Constable Precinct 4)

Officials said the crash involved two vehicles.

Authorities said they remain on the scene, and both northbound and southbound lanes are currently shut down while the investigation continues.

Motorists are urged to expect delays and use alternate routes if possible.

What we don't know:

Officials did not say what led up to the crash.

The condition of the other driver involved was not released.