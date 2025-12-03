First crosswalk fatality conviction under Lisa Torry Smith Act in Fort Bend County

The Brief Lisa Torry Smith was hit and killed in a crosswalk in 2017 while walking her son to school. The Lisa Torry Smith Act became law in 2021, which makes hitting a pedestrian in a crosswalk a felony. This week, Fort Bend County has its first conviction under the law, signaling accountability for drivers.



A tragic accident in 2017 has sparked statewide change, as the family of Lisa Torry Smith sees the first conviction in Fort Bend County.

What we know:

Lisa Torry Smith was hit and killed in a crosswalk while walking her son to school. Her loved ones fought for stronger protections for pedestrians, which led to a new state law in 2021, the Lisa Torry Smith Act. The law holds drivers accountable when they hit pedestrians in crosswalks, making it a felony to cause serious bodily injury.

Lisa’s family says the driver who struck her faced almost no consequences, just a fine and citation.

"My sister ended up dying on the street in front of her six-year-old," said Gina Torry, Lisa’s sister.

First Conviction Under the New Law

On Wednesday, authorities announced the first case in Fort Bend County charged under the Lisa Torry Smith Act. The case involves Bao Lung Giang, who was arrested in 2023 after hitting and killing Donald Yeager, a pedestrian walking in a crosswalk. Giang received a maximum 10-year probation plea with jail time.

"This conviction is one of the first substantive convictions in all of Texas," Gina Torry said. She added that the verdict sends a strong message to drivers: "The conviction is a big success because it signals to everyone that there are consequences for killing or injuring someone in a crosswalk. If you are driving like a killer, you will now be prosecuted as one."

A Message of Accountability

For Lisa’s family, this conviction represents both justice and hope. Gina Torry hopes it serves as a warning: anyone who injures or kills a pedestrian in a crosswalk will face legal consequences.

The Lisa Torry Smith Act is now being seen as a turning point for pedestrian safety in Texas, and the Torry family’s advocacy ensures that Lisa’s legacy will protect others in the years to come.