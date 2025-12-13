One killed in Houston South Belt crash after chase, officials say
HOUSTON - One person has died after a chase led to a crash in Houston's South Belt area early Saturday, authorities say.
Houston South Belt crash after chase
What we know:
The crash happened at about 5 a.m. Saturday on Clearwood Drive near Almeda Genoa Road.
Harris County Precinct 2 authorities say their deputies tried to stop a vehicle, but the traffic stop turned into a chase.
The vehicle eventually lost control and struck a tree. One person has been pronounced deceased.
Authorities say two 18-year-old males were in the vehicle at this time.
What we don't know:
No one involved has been identified at this time.
The condition of the second person in the crash is unavailable at the time of this report.
The Source: Harris County Precinct 2 Constable's Office.