One killed in Houston South Belt crash after chase, officials say

The Brief Authorities say they tried to stop a vehicle early Saturday, but the driver didn't stop. The driver reportedly lost control and crashed into a tree. Two 18-year-olds were allegedly in the vehicle.



One person has died after a chase led to a crash in Houston's South Belt area early Saturday, authorities say.

Houston South Belt crash after chase

What we know:

The crash happened at about 5 a.m. Saturday on Clearwood Drive near Almeda Genoa Road.

Harris County Precinct 2 authorities say their deputies tried to stop a vehicle, but the traffic stop turned into a chase.

The vehicle eventually lost control and struck a tree. One person has been pronounced deceased.

Authorities say two 18-year-old males were in the vehicle at this time.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified at this time.

The condition of the second person in the crash is unavailable at the time of this report.