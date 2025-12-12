Construction employee hit, killed by work equipment in north Harris County, officials say

The Brief The accident was reported along the North Sam Houston Parkway. An employee was allegedly crushed by a heavy item from a crane he was operating.



A construction employee died on Friday after being crushed by work equipment in north Harris County, according to the sheriff's office.

North Harris County: Construction worker killed

What we know:

The accident was reported around 7:30 a.m. along North Sam Houston Parkway West near TC Jester Boulevard.

Allegedly, the employee was using a crane to carry a heavy item. The item was being carried by tow straps, but the straps broke, causing the item to fall on him.

First responders were called for help, but the worker was pronounced dead on the scene.

What we don't know:

No other details are available at this time.