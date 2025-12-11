Harris County: 1 person found dead inside home following fire
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - An investigation is underway after a person was found dead inside a home after a fire, officials said.
What we know:
According to authorities, the fire sparked up on N. Werrington Way, near Treaschwig Road on Thursday evening.
Authorities said they received a call for a fire and found a person inside the home as a result of the fire.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
What we don't know:
Officials did not provide any information on who the victim is.
The cause of the fire is not yet known.
