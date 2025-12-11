Expand / Collapse search
Harris County: 1 person found dead inside home following fire

Published  December 11, 2025 8:19pm CST
Harris County
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - An investigation is underway after a person was found dead inside a home after a fire, officials said. 

What we know:

According to authorities, the fire sparked up on N. Werrington Way, near Treaschwig Road on Thursday evening. 

Photo from the scene (Source: Harris County Constable Precinct 4)

Authorities said they received a call for a fire and found a person inside the home as a result of the fire. 

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. 

What we don't know:

Officials did not provide any information on who the victim is. 

The cause of the fire is not yet known. 

