Harris County: 1 person found dead inside home following fire

Werrington Way fire: 1 person found dead inside home following fire

What we know:

According to authorities, the fire sparked up on N. Werrington Way, near Treaschwig Road on Thursday evening.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Photo from the scene (Source: Harris County Constable Precinct 4)

Authorities said they received a call for a fire and found a person inside the home as a result of the fire.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

What we don't know:

Officials did not provide any information on who the victim is.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.