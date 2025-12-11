Expand / Collapse search
Bissonnet crash: Houston police investigating deadly auto-pedestrian crash

Published  December 11, 2025 8:36pm CST
Houston
    • An investigation is underway following a deadly auto-pedestrian crash in Houston, authorities said. 
    • According to authorities, the crash occurred on Bissonnet at Morningside, just after 7:15 p.m. 
    • Officials said a man was hit by a vehicle. 

HOUSTON - An investigation is underway following a deadly auto-pedestrian crash in Houston, authorities said. 

According to authorities, the crash occurred on Bissonnet at Morningside, just after 7:15 p.m. 

Houston police said the call came in initially as a failure to stop and render aid. 

Officials said a man was hit by a vehicle. 

The man later died, according to officials. 

No one has been detained in connection with the crash. 

What we don't know:

It's unclear what led to the crash. 

No suspect information has been released. 

