Bissonnet crash: Houston police investigating deadly auto-pedestrian crash
HOUSTON - An investigation is underway following a deadly auto-pedestrian crash in Houston, authorities said.
According to authorities, the crash occurred on Bissonnet at Morningside, just after 7:15 p.m.
Houston police said the call came in initially as a failure to stop and render aid.
Officials said a man was hit by a vehicle.
The man later died, according to officials.
No one has been detained in connection with the crash.
What we don't know:
It's unclear what led to the crash.
No suspect information has been released.
The Source: Houston Police Department