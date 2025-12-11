Bissonnet crash: Houston police investigating deadly auto-pedestrian crash

The Brief An investigation is underway following a deadly auto-pedestrian crash in Houston, authorities said. According to authorities, the crash occurred on Bissonnet at Morningside, just after 7:15 p.m. Officials said a man was hit by a vehicle.



Bissonnet crash: Man killed in auto-pedestrian crash in Houston

According to authorities, the crash occurred on Bissonnet at Morningside, just after 7:15 p.m.

Houston police said the call came in initially as a failure to stop and render aid.

Officials said a man was hit by a vehicle.

The man later died, according to officials.

No one has been detained in connection with the crash.

What we don't know:

It's unclear what led to the crash.

No suspect information has been released.