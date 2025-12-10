Woman walking in Houston's Third Ward hit, killed by SUV that crashed into parked cars: police

article

The Brief A woman was killed in a crash in Houston's Third Ward neighborhood Tuesday night. Police say a driver crashed into some cars that were parked along the street. The woman was walking around the parked cars and was also hit, police say.



A woman who was walking in Houston’s Third Ward neighborhood on Tuesday night was killed when she was hit by an SUV that crashed into a group of parked cars, police say.

Deadly Third Ward crash

What we know:

The crash occurred around 11:30 p.m. on McGowen Street near Tierwester Street.

The road has two lanes in each direction, and police say some vehicles were legally parked in the outer lane along the sidewalk.

A man driving a Mercedes SUV on McGowen ended up crashing into a parked car, which was pushed into another parked car, police say.

The SUV also struck a woman who was trying to walk around the parked cars to get on the sidewalk, and she ended up underneath another parked car, police say.

The woman was taken to the hospital, where she died.

In an update, police shared that the 45-year-old SUV driver was not impaired. He was taken to a local hospital.

Once police finish the investigation, a Harris County Grand Jury will determine whether charges will be filed.

What we don't know:

No one involved in the crash has been identified. Police are still investigating how the crash occurred and what factors may have contributed.