Woodlands Specialty Hospital employees say no pay for a month, now demanding answers

More employees are coming forward, claiming Woodlands Specialty Hospital has failed to pay its staff for more than a month. FOX 26 first reported on the issue last week after an employee said he could no longer continue working for free.

FOX 26 spoke with another staff member who says he’s struggling to make ends meet as the holidays approach.

Two missed paychecks

The employee, who asked to remain anonymous out of fear of retaliation, says he has already missed two paychecks. To cover his bills, he recently sold his car. He also learned his wife is pregnant, adding even more pressure to an already stressful situation.

"How does it feel going into work every day knowing you’re not getting paid?"

"It’s hard. Nobody wants to do it. At the same time, I feel obligated because I’m a nurse and there are patients who need me. I don’t want to abandon any patients."

"How frustrating has this been for you and your family?"

"It’s been extremely frustrating. The holiday seasons are here, it’s hard as it is. Now I’ve missed two paychecks."

"What’s been the hardest part?"

"Just not receiving any answers. No transparency."

If no progress is made soon, the employee says he plans to file a claim with the Texas Workforce Commission for missing wages.

Hospital Responds

Woodlands Specialty Hospital released a statement saying the issue stems from problems with insurance payments. According to the hospital:

"Insurance payers began redirecting payments to lenders at the direction of the lenders, without prior notice. The hospital has remained current with the lenders. These garnishments resulted in two payrolls being missed. This issue is a cashflow problem."

"If it was a cashflow problem, they had plenty of time to inform employees what was going on. We were just left in the dark," said the employee.

Employees demand answers

Other employees tell FOX 26 they also have missed paychecks and are falling behind on their bills. Some are already searching for new jobs.

The hospital has apologized and says it expects employees to be paid before the holidays. But several staff members say they are tired of hearing promises, they just want the wages they are owed.