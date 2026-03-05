Montgomery County woman arrested for husband's 2025 death

The Brief Breyanai Moore has been arrested for the 2025 death of her husband, Lonnie. Lonnie's shooting death was initially believed to be a suicide. Officials say Breyanai is in custody with no bond.



A Montgomery County woman is said to be in custody for the 2025 shooting death of her husband.

Montgomery County: Wife arrested for husband's death

What we know:

According to the sheriff's office, 31-year-old Breyanai Moore has been arrested and charged with murder for the death of her husband, 33-year-old Lonnie Moore.

The backstory:

The shooting happened on June 15, 2025, on Northcrest Trail off SH-242 and Majestic Forest.

Deputies responded to a call at about 9 a.m. and found a deceased man, now identified as Lonnie, shot inside a running vehicle on the side of the road.

In Thursday's update, authorities shared that Lonnie's death was first believed to be by suicide. Investigators continued analyzing the case and found evidence that they say goes against the initial assumption.

Officials say Breyanai was eventually identified as a suspect, and she was arrested on Wednesday. She is said to be in custody with no bond.

What we don't know:

No other details are available at this time.