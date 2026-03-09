Houston doctor accused of secretly recording employees in bathroom

article

A Houston physician is accused of secretly recording employees inside a bathroom at his own medical office. The victims’ attorney shared cellphone video of the hidden camera after staff discovered it.

Authorities say local podiatrist Dr. Douglas Hansen has been arrested and charged.

Doctor arrested, charged

The backstory:

Hansen is a podiatrist in Houston with an independent private practice located at Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Plaza.

The Harris County Pct. 5 Constable’s Office says deputies responded to Hansen’s office on Feb. 20 after receiving a call that a hidden camera was discovered inside a restroom.

The victims’ attorney says one of Hansen’s employees took cellphone video after she found the device under the sink – facing the toilet – in the employee bathroom.

According to the attorney, the employee alerted Memorial Hermann security and called 911.

Authorities say deputies reviewed the video recorded on the device and then contacted the Harris County District Attorney’s Office. The district attorney’s office accepted the charges, and deputies arrested Dr. Hansen the same day. He is charged with attempted invasive visual recording.

What they're saying:

In a statement, Memorial Hermann Health System said, "We are aware of an incident within a private physician clinic located on the Memorial City campus. The clinic operates as an independent private practice, and it is our understanding that law enforcement is investigating the matter."

The victims’ attorney tells me the three victims in this case are female employees and said the women are scared because there were times they have brought their children to work, and their kids used that same bathroom.

The victims’ attorney says her clients are mortified and want justice.

The other side:

We reached out to Hansen’s attorney. He shared a statement saying, "At this time, the Harris County District Attorney’s office has not produced any evidence substantiating the claims against Dr. Hansen. Based on the limited information available to us, there is no suggestion that inappropriate footage was taken of any person at Dr. Hansen’s office and no allegation that Dr. Hansen did or attempted to do anything to harm his patients."

Investigation continues

What's next:

Hansen had his arraignment on Feb. 27. His bond was set at $100, and he has since posted bond. Hansen is expected back in court on April 9.

Deputies say they have recovered all the video from the camera. Right now, investigators are working to determine what was recorded on the device and how long the camera was in the bathroom.