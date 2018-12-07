Waltrip Rams and Sharpstown Apollos show their Friday Football Fever
The Waltrip Rams and the Sharpstown Apollos show their spirit before they meet on the field at a Friday morning pep rally!
Friday Football Fever - Sharpstown HS and Waltrip HS students show their spirit
The students at Waltrip High School and Sharpstown High show their spirit at early morning pep rallies in this week's Friday Football Fever.
Friday Football Fever Klein Oak Panthers and Jack Yates Lions show their pride!
Students at Jack Yates and Klein Oak high school show their spirit at morning pep rallies
Friday Football Fever - Jack Yate HS and Klein Oak showing their school spirit
Friday Football Fever hits Jack Yates and Klein Oaks high schools.
Friday Football Fever - The Battle of the Berg
Students at Terry High School and Lamar Consolidated High School morning pep rallies before they meet on the field tonight for the Battle of the Berg, in Rosenberg, Texas.
Friday Football Fever - Alief Taylor and Westfield High show their spirit
Friday Football Fever is back! Nate Griffin and Rashi Vats highlight the team spirit and Alief Taylor High School and Westfield High School
Friday Football Fever Cypress Creek High School
Cypress Creek High School in the playoffs!
Friday Football Fever Sharks and Bobcats show their spirit
The Shadow Creek Sharks and the Cy-Fair Bobcats show their spirit early Friday morning before their playoff games on Saturday
Friday Football Fever Cy-Fair High School and Shadow Creek High School
Friday Football Fever Shadow Creek Sharks and the Cy-Fair Bobcats show their spirit
Friday Football Fever - Wildcats and Mustangs
Friday Football Fever hits Spring and Angleton this week as students from Westfield High and Angleton High schools showed FOX 26's Nate Griffin and Rashi Vats their school spirit.
Friday Football Fever - Angleton HS and Westfield High School show their spirit
They won't meet on the field but the Westfield High Mustangs and the Angleton Wildcats are showing you their school spirit this morning!
Friday Football Fever at Clear Creek and Clear Springs high schools
The battle of 518 will take place on the football field tonight at Veterans Memorial Stadium in League City, but this morning students and Clear Creek and Clear Springs high schools were showing their school spirit with Friday Football Fever.
Friday Football Fever hits Clear Creek ISD Wildcats and Chargers show their spirit
Friday Football Fever hits Clear Creek ISD as FOX 26 Nate Griffin and Ruben Dominguez join the fun at Clear Springs and Clear Creek High schools.
Friday Football Fever Sam Rayburn Texans and Summer Creek Bulldogs
Students in Humble and Pasadena have Friday Football Fever this morning as FOX 26's Nate Griffin and Rashi Vats visit Sam Rayburn and Summer Creek High Schools.
Friday Football Fever Sterling and Northside show their spirit
Fox 26's Nate Griffin and Natalie Hee join the students at Northside High School and Sterling Aviation for their early morning pep rallies.
Friday Football Fever - Northside and Sterling
Students at Sterling High School and Northside High School showing their school spirit on Friday Football Fever
Friday Football Fever Jack Yates and Worthing High schools show their spirit!
Houston ISD high school rivals Jack Yates and Worthing high schools meet on the gridiron Saturday night but the big weekend started Friday morning with pep rallies at both schools.
Friday Football Fever- Willowridge Eagles and the Waltrip Rams
Nate Griffin and Natalie Hee join the early morning pep rallies at Waltrip High School and at Willowridge High School .
Friday Football Fever Waltrip High School and Willowridge High show their spirit!
FOX 26's Nate Griffin and Natalie Hee join the Waltrip Rams and the Willowridge Eagles as they catch Friday Football Fever!
Friday Football Fever BF Terry Rangers and the Lamar Mustangs
Lamar Consolidated high schools BF Terry and Lamar High school show off their school spirit to FOX 26's Nate Griffin and Rashi Vats in this mornings Friday Football Fever.