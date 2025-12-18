Former Houston daycare employee accused of dragging her 3-year-old son

The Brief Beneta Wallace is charged with endangering a child after allegedly dragging her 3-year-old son and then throwing him into an office, court documents state. According to records, the incident was seen by witnesses and caught on video. Wallace was previously employed at Star Kiddos Daycare.



A former Houston-area daycare employee has been charged after she was allegedly seen on video endangering a child, according to court documents.

Mom charged with endangering child

The backstory:

Beneta Wallace is charged with endangering a child after she was accused of dragging her 3-year-old son and then throwing him into an office, records state. The incident was seen by witnesses and caught on video.

Wallace was previously employed at Star Kiddos Daycare and a worker there told FOX 26 Wallace was terminated after the incident.

Her bond was set at $10,000.

What's next:

Wallace is expected to next appear in court on Jan. 29.