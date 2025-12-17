Suspect bond set to nearly $7M after boarding Spring ISD bus with gun

The Brief David Romeo Madison, the 20-year-old suspect accused of getting on a Spring ISD school bus with a gun, had his bond set to $6.9 million. Madison allegedly attempted to drag a student off the bus who he had been in a previous dating relationship with, according to court records. Madison is charged with aggravated assault against a public servant, attempt to commit aggravated kidnapping, and terroristic threat.



The 20-year-old suspect accused of getting on a Spring ISD school bus with a gun on Monday has bond set to nearly $7 million after he appeared in court.

Suspect charged after boarding school bus

David Romeo Madison was charged with aggravated assault against a public servant, attempt to commit aggravated kidnapping, and terroristic threat after being taken into custody by Spring ISD police.

Madison appeared in court on Wednesday and his bond was set to $2.2 million for the aggravated assault and attempt to commit aggravated kidnapping charges. His bond was set at $2.5 million for the terroristic threat charge.

David Madison booking photo

What happened on Spring ISD bus?

The backstory:

According to court documents, the bus driver noticed an "unusual circumstance" with a student and intervened by pulling her bus up next to the student so she could get on. While the bus driver continued on her route, she noticed the suspect, identified as Madison, was following the bus in an SUV.

Madison allegedly cut off the school bus, got out of the vehicle and pointed a weapon at the bus driver demanding she open the door. Out of fear, court records state the bus driver complied, and the suspect got on to the bus. Madison is accused of attempting to drag the previous student off the bus by her hair.

The bus driver pleaded with the suspect to stop, and he got off the bus yelling, "I'll get you later." Investigators say Madison is the student's former dating partner.

There were 24 other students on the bus at the time, officials say.

Spring ISD's statement

What they're saying:

In a statement announcing the arrest, Spring ISD said, "Spring ISD Police worked this case from start to finish in close partnership with regional law enforcement agencies, and the district is grateful for the swift collaboration that led to this arrest.

While there is no ongoing threat to any Spring ISD campus, the district will continue implementing enhanced safety measures throughout the remainder of the week as an added precaution. Spring ISD will continue to cooperate fully with law enforcement as the investigation moves forward and will provide updates as appropriate.

The safety and security of our students and staff remains Spring ISD’s highest priority."