Judge’s bond reduction questioned after fentanyl murder suspect violates conditions but stays free

Omarion Bailey is one of less than a dozen people charged with fentanyl murder by delivery in Harris County.

He was released from jail after his bond amount was drastically lowered.

The backstory:

Before being charged with fentanyl murder by delivery in the death of 16-year-old Cooper Cullen Cash Root, Bailey was free from jail on five felony bonds. The charges include stalking.

"This guy was big time, non-stop," said Andy Kahan with Crimestoppers. "Threatening text messages, vulgar language. I can't utter one single word on TV."

According to court documents, Bailey sent 182 text messages to his ex-girlfriend between 3 a.m. and 4:47 a.m. on August 21, 2023.

"It was repetitive, it was scary," Kahan said.

Last year, Bailey was charged with fentanyl murder by delivery. His bond was originally set at $250,000.

263rd Judge Melissa Morris lowered the bond amount to $100,000 and Bailey was a free man.

Judging by court documents, Bailey continuously violated the conditions of bond, but the judge doesn't revoke it and put Bailey back behind bars.

Instead, Morris added more bond conditions that include staying away from social messaging app, Telegram, and staying away from two Scottish Inns in the greater Houston area.

It's not clear how those conditions can be enforced.