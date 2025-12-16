Fort Bend ISD releases details of rezoning proposal

The Brief Fort Bend ISD school board is considering boundary changes for elementary schools and the new Amy Coleman Middle School. The boundary plans could lead to the closure of seven elementary schools in the district. District leaders say the changes are to balance enrollment across campuses as student numbers continue to shift.



On Monday, Fort Bend ISD school board members met to discuss the proposed attendance boundary plans for elementary schools and the new Amy Middle School.

The chairperson for the School Board Advisory Committee shared the planning process and draft boundaries for the schools.

The rezoning proposal would close seven of the school district's 52 elementary schools. It would also set the boundaries for the new Amy Coleman Middle School.

FBISD said Long Range Boundary Planning (LRBP) is planning for the future to make campuses are used efficiently and students have access to high-quality education, resources and programs. The district is planning to relieve over-utilization in some areas of the district to balance enrollment. In other words, the district is trying to reduce overcrowding at some schools and even out student numbers across the district by moving attendance boundaries.

The list of potential school closures include:

Austin Parkway Elementary

Dulles Elementary

Flemin Elementary

Glover Elementary

Mission West Elementary

Ridgegate Elementary

Sugar Mill Elementary

No changes are being considered for any other middle or high school yet.

Parents react to plan

What they're saying:

According to FBISD's Long-Range Boundary Planning dashboard, some of the main concerns the district is hearing from parents about rezoning are impacts on their child's education, academic continuity, transportation and logistics, and loss of community connection.

"The strategic outlook is stressed. Rezoning isn’t just lines on a map. It impacts academic success, property values, and community stability. Therefore, my call to action is simple and specific. Publish all boundary scenarios, capacity utilization tables, and rating impacts before any vote," parent SanJuanita Franco said.

"Families deserve to see these figures and criteria behind boundary changes and the trade offs in plain language. But here is where the community disagrees. Rezoning children from an A-rated school to a significantly lower rated campus, undermines confidence in the process. Parents…zoning process," Franco said.

"Children thrive when their learning environment matches their academic goals and individual needs. A sudden change, especially to a school facing undocumented challenges, can disrupt progress and affect motivation," one parent said.

"If this rezoning places my child in a school that cannot offer the same level of academic quality, I will have difficult decisions to make. I will have to consider placing him in a private school, a charter school, or even moving from the community I’ve called home for two decades," a parent said.

District leaders weigh in

In a statement, Kristin Tassin, the FBISD Board President said, "I want our community to clearly understand that what was shared tonight represents draft plans, not final decision. The School Boundary Advisory Committee, Administration, and the Board have devoted significant time and thoughtful discussion to these initial draft plans, always with one goal in mind, ensuring long-term success and stability for our students and schools."

Superintendent Marc Smith made comments in the same statement, "Schools are truly the heartbeat of our neighborhoods, and we recognize how deeply our families, staff, and students care about them. These conversations are not easy, but they are necessary. While many districts across the state are facing similar challenges, we are committed to navigating this process with care, integrity, and open communication, and to emerging as a model for how districts can address difficult decisions while keeping students at the center."

What's next?

FBISD leaders said the proposed boundary scenarios will be released for public review and feedback in January 2026.

In February, a board workshop will be held to review community feedback and discuss final recommendations.

The Board of Trustees is expected to consider and take action/vote on the final attendance boundaries in March 2026.