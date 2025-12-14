Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle on Westheimer Road; Houston Police investigating

The Brief Police say a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Westheimer Road near Walnut Bend Lane. The driver initially drove off, but later returned. Anyone with more information can contact Houston Police or Crime Stoppers.



Houston Police are investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian Saturday night on Westheimer Road.

Houston: Westheimer Road crash kills pedestrian

What we know:

The crash was reported at about 9:15 p.m. Saturday on Westheimer near Walnut Bend Lane.

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police say the driver who allegedly struck the pedestrian initially left the scene, but later returned.

An investigation is underway, and no charges have been filed at this time.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified at this time.

The circumstances leading to the crash are under investigation.

What you can do:

Anyone with more information about this incident can call one of the following agencies:

HPD non-emergency line: 713-884-3131

Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)