Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle on Westheimer Road; Houston Police investigating
HOUSTON - Houston Police are investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian Saturday night on Westheimer Road.
Houston: Westheimer Road crash kills pedestrian
What we know:
The crash was reported at about 9:15 p.m. Saturday on Westheimer near Walnut Bend Lane.
A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and pronounced deceased at the scene.
Police say the driver who allegedly struck the pedestrian initially left the scene, but later returned.
An investigation is underway, and no charges have been filed at this time.
What we don't know:
No one involved has been identified at this time.
The circumstances leading to the crash are under investigation.
What you can do:
Anyone with more information about this incident can call one of the following agencies:
- HPD non-emergency line: 713-884-3131
- Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)
The Source: OnScene and Houston Police.