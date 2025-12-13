Houston weather: Cooler temps Sunday, freezing temps Monday

The Brief Showers Saturday Night With Cold Front Freeze Watch Monday Morning Back To Spring-Like Warmth Later Next Week



The back half of the weekend will look much different than the front half.

Cold front Saturday night

Part of the FOX 26 area saw afternoon highs in the lower 80s on Saturday, but an overnight cold front will blow in colder temperatures.

Blustery conditions on Sunday with north winds 15–25 mph and temperatures slowly falling during the day. There may be some rain early Sunday, but the big story will be the drop in temperatures. Storms are not expected to be severe.

Cold Monday morning

With the cold front coming through, we could see our first freeze of the season on Monday morning.

The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Watch for most of the FOX 26 area. Northern counties have already experienced a freeze this season, so they are not included in this watch, but freezing temps are still expected to occur.

Coastal counties are not expected to see temps reach 32 degrees. Wind chills in the 20s likely.

Check in with us on Fox Local and Fox26Houston.com for the latest forecast of a potential freeze on Monday. For now, if you have sensitive plants, you may want to plan on covering them.

We typically average our first freeze of the year on December 8th, so we are a bit later than usual.

Mid-week warm-up after cool spell

After the chilly stretch through early next week, southerly winds return by Wednesday, with temperatures warming back into the mid and possibly upper 70s by late next week.

Long range models show above average temperatures for much of Texas as we approach Christmas.