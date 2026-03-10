Margaritaville Lake Resort Lake Conroe: You can spend the night or grab a day pass

The Brief Margaritaville Lake Resort Lake Conroe is only an hour north of Houston. You can spend the night or buy a day pass. They have a full line up of spring break activities for the whole family.



Spring Break 2026 is here, and there’s lots of fun to be had! The good thing is you don’t even have to tackle airplane woes to do it.

A quick one-hour trip up north to Margaritaville Lake Resort Lake Conroe will land you in the perfect family staycation destination.

You can spend the night or grab a day pass to immerse yourself in a fun-filled day.

The resort’s 3.5-acre Jolly Mon Water Park offers countless ways to unwind and have fun, including:

A lazy river

Waterslides

Five Pools

Two heated pools

Two heated spas

Splash Zone

Adults-only infinity pool

One million gallons of water!

Six restaurants and bars offer an array of Margaritaville-inspired dishes and cocktails. The St. Somewhere Spa provides opportunities to relax and renew.

You can also enjoy a watercraft rental or a scenic cruise across the water.

Courtesy Margaritaville Lake Resort Lake Conroe

Spring Break highlights

There will be live entertainment and other special events throughout Spring Break. Below are just some of the highlights:

"Dive‑In Movies" – Gather the family to watch movies in Jolly Mon Water Park. Guests can watch from the pool, float along the lazy river, or relax poolside under the stars.

Live music by Rockin’ with Phil & Ashley – Listen to one of Montgomery County’s most popular musical acts, who set the soundtrack for laid-back evenings and lively nights.

Indoor and outdoor DJs – keep the energy high with Spring Break tunes from day to night.

Beach volleyball on the sand – Gather your friends for sun-soaked fun and friendly competition, perfect for guests of all ages.

Trivia – Test your pop culture, sports, and history knowledge to the test in a lively, team-based competition.

Cannonball Contest – Make a splash at the Jolly Mon Waterpark by participating in Margaritaville’s Cannonball Contest!

Temporary Tattoos & Lei Giveaways – Embrace the spirit of Margaritaville with temporary tattoos and colorful leis.

Flip Cup Challenge – Test your skills in this classic, adults-only event!

Family Olympics – Engage in a series of fun and physical challenges designed for the whole family.

Sports and golf simulator – Experience the ultimate sports and golf simulator inside Boathouse Bar & Lounge, where you can perfect your swing or challenge friends in various virtual games.

Tennis and Pickleball – Keep your blood pumping with a tennis or pickleball match.

Miniature Golf – Enjoy a laid-back round of miniature golf with friends and family at Parrot Island.

Golf – Schedule a tee-time at the Club at Margaritaville Lake Resort and experience one of the best golf courses in Montgomery County.

Sunset Cruise – Take a sunset cruise and experience Lake Conroe with the best seat in the house. The Party Barge departs daily from the resort at 5 p.m.

Looking for more? The Margaritaville Lake Resort Boardwalk comes alive with festive entertainment, perfect for the whole family, including:

Poolside Ice Cream Treats – Cool off with sweet frozen treats, while lounging by the pool or floating away in the resort’s lazy river.

Cornhole Contest – Whether you are a seasoned cornhole champ or just playing for laughs, you’ll want to join in on this friendly competition.

Ballon artists – Watch as colorful creations come alive as talented artists turn balloons into your favorite animals.