HBCUs marching bands battle this weekend in Houston for bragging rights
The National Battle of the Bands is one of the most historic and fiercest competitions for HBCU’s as they come together to showcase their universities and marching bands.
Things to do in the Houston area this weekend: August 26 - 28
List of things to do in the Houston area this weekend, August 26 - 28, including Conroe Comic, outdoor movie at Levy Park, National Battle of the Bands, Island Rideout in Galveston, Houston Theater Week, and Houston Restaurant Weeks.
Sweet, salty and spicy flavors at the Waffle Bus
National Waffle Day is one of the most sweet and savory days of the year. The waffle has been around for hundreds of years in one form or another and over the centuries it has taken on many delicious forms. For Houston foodies that want a selection of sugary, salty and spicy dishes, the Waffle Bus is hard to beat. With 35 items on the menu to choose from, they have a lot of delicious and creative choices ready to suit any taste. The Wings and Waffles, and the Hot Mess Fries are two of their top sellers and a great place to start on your first visit. Learn more at TheWaffleBus.com
So fetch! 'Mean Girls, The Musical' in Houston all weekend
Regina George, Cady Heron, Gretchen Wieners and Karen Smith, known as the Plastics, have arrived at the Hobby Center.
Spice up your evening with a roaring 20s magic & burlesque show
Avant Gardens is hosting 50 Shades of Gold, a local cabaret show, featuring magic and burlesque.
Houston Art gallery curated with wildly impressive paper mastery
Art of Paper is the latest exhibit to the River Oaks District at Laura Rathe Fine Art Gallery, located at 4444 Westheimer.
Life-size dinosaurs arrive at Houston's NRG Center
The world’s largest, most popular dinosaur event is back in person in Houston. Jurassic Quest has set up at NRG Center from August 4-7.
Adventurous ice cream flavors at Houston's Craft Creamery
For the more adventurous ice cream explorer, Craft Creamery in the Montrose neighborhood of Houston is gaining a reputation as a "must visit" destination.
Get your dance on for the city - Houston Rockets Clutch City Dancers auditions one week away
As the Houston Rockets prepare for the 2022 NBA season, the Clutch City Dancers are also getting ready to roll! Auditions will be held on Saturday, August 6 at the Toyota Center.
18th Annual H-Town Sneaker Summit returning on Sunday
The H-Town Sneaker Summit provides a safe space for you to meet up with sneakerheads from all over the world. It brings together a massive cultural force of sneakerhead lovers where you can buy sell and trade sneakers.
Duck Tour on Galveston Island takes tourists around city, Galveston Bay
The "Duck" is a World War ll era, amphibious vehicle originally designed to transport troops. Today, it has been modified to transport tourists around the city and a quick cruise around Galveston Bay.
Look inside Houston’s Car Asylum, where enthusiasts can store their rides
Take a look inside the Car Asylum in Houston, where enthusiasts can store their rides. It will also be available as an entertainment space for private functions, car club meetups and more.
Family-owned Valencia's Tex-Mex Garage creates buzz in NW Houston
Valencia's Tex-Mex Garage is creating buzz in northwest Houston! The restaurant is keeping on the Valencia family tradition.
2022 Comicpalooza kicks off in downtown Houston
Downtown Houston will be buzzing over the weekend as Comicpalooza kicked off Friday with a bash.
New pirate ship setting sail on Lake Conroe
Ahoy mate! The Jolly Pirates tour is the newest addition to 1097 Watersports on Lake Conroe, a 45 passenger pirate ship.
Climb a building, hang off a ledge with latest optical illusion at MFAH
The Museum of Fine Arts continues to deliver with one of a kind exhibits that’s got social media buzzing.
One of Houston‘s favorite soul food restaurant debuts huge expansion
Esther‘s Cajun Café and Soul Food has been serving up family recipes with Cajun Country style southern cooking since 2014.
New restaurant in the Woodlands offers taste of Indian royalty
It’s a one-of-kind eclectic Indian restaurant inspired by the fictional story of a modern princess. Amrina, located at 3 Waterway Square Place in The Woodlands has spared no expense in providing a taste of Indian royalty.
Crosby Antique Mall boasts thousands of affordable antique, vintage collectibles
It’s an amazing way to spend your day indoors, making your way through hundreds & thousands of affordable antique, vintage, and collectible gems at the Crosby Antique Mall.
Downtown Houston bar named one of Top 50 best bars in North America
The world's 50 best bars, an annual list that celebrates the best of the best when it comes to adult beverages, has released their vote for the top 50 bars in North America and a local bar in downtown Houston was the only one in our state to make the list.