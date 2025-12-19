Christmas toy giveaways happening in Greater Houston

Multiple Houston-area organizations are stepping up to help give families a happy holiday season.

If you know of any other toy drives that aren't on this list, email Fox26HoustonNews@Fox.com. We'll add them onto this list as we learn more.

Christmas 2025: Houston area toy drives, giveaways

Holiday Experience

Houston Millennials is hosting a free toy giveaway at their Holiday Experience event on Sat, Dec. 20.

The event will run from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a full guest list, including The Grinch, Batman, Mr. and Mrs. Claus, and Houston's own Pancho Claus.

Toys will be limited, so families are asked to register in advance.

Waller County toy giveaway

The Waller County Community Center in Prarie View will also host a giveaway on Dec. 20, from 9 a.m. to noon.

Children must be at the event for toys to be given away.

The giveaway will run while supplies last. It may help if you register for the event in advance.

Breakfast will also be provided while supplies last.

Church Six33 Toy Drive

Church Six33 in Houston's South Belt area is having a toy drive on Sunday, Dec. 21, after their 10:33 a.m. service.

Kids at the event will receive a gift, and there will be raffles for TVs and Playstations.

HFD Operation: Stocking Stuffer

According to the Houston Fire Department (HFD), "Operation: Stocking Stuffer" provides toys for over 20,000 kids every year.

This year, families seeking help are asked to contact their City Council District office to register for the distribution. Click here for more information.