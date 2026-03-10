Houston gang members convicted for $300K jugging, ATM heists in Beaumont

article

The Brief Four Houston gang members were convicted for a multi-city crime spree involving high-speed ATM robberies and "juggings" that netted over $300,000. The group targeted repair technicians and bank customers in Beaumont, completing one heist in under 20 seconds before fleeing back toward Houston. Sentencing dates have not yet been scheduled as the court awaits pre-sentence investigations; the defendants face between 20 and 45 years in federal prison.



Four Houston criminal street gang members have been convicted of conspiracy and bank robbery in connection with a string of ATM robberies and "juggings" in Texas.

Houston gang members convicted in Texas crime spree

(Bernd Wüstneck/picture alliance via Getty Image)

What we know:

34-year-old Charles Bernard Byrd, also known as "Doughboy," of Houston, was found guilty by a jury of conspiracy to commit bank robbery and aiding and abetting bank robbery.

Byrd’s three co-defendants, all from Houston, pleaded guilty prior to trial:

38-year-old Kendrick Douglas Warren, also known as "Bullet,"

36-year-old Derrick Deshaun Brooks, also known as "D-Brooks,"

42-year-old Derramy Deonita Foster

According to evidence introduced at trial, the Beaumont Police Department and FBI were investigating a series of bank robberies targeting ATM repair technicians during 2024.

Timeline of the 2024 Beaumont bank robberies

(Photo by Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Timeline:

On October 8, 2024, at approximately 4:45 p.m., two men, later identified as Derrick Brooks and Derramy Foster, wearing masks and gloves robbed an ATM repairman in the drive-through of PNC Bank located on Phelan Boulevard in Beaumont. The men pushed the technician out of the way and removed $153,000 of the bank’s cash before speeding away in a black sedan toward I-10.

The men completed the heist in less than 20 seconds. Security cameras videoed the robbery but there were no suspects or leads.

New Year's Eve robbery

A similar robbery was committed on December 31, 2024, around 1:15 p.m., when two men wearing masks and gloves robbed, later identified as Derrick Brooks and Kendrick Warren, an ATM repairman in the drive-through of the Education First Federal Credit Union located on Laurel Avenue in Beaumont.

The men rushed the technician, ordered him to "move," and took $146,000 of the bank’s cash. The men completed the heist in less than twenty seconds and sped away in a stolen red SUV.

Federal officials state that just fifteen minutes later, a Beaumont police officer located the SUV abandoned in a nearby parking lot. Although the license plate had been removed, police were able to use license plate reader images from earlier in the day to identify the SUV.

The police also found that it had caravaned from Houston to Beaumont with a black 2018 truck that was registered to Brooks. Investigators also learned that minutes after the robbery, the same black truck left Beaumont traveling west on I-10 toward Houston.

Beaumont requested assistance from the Houston Police Department Criminal Apprehension Team and were able to locate and stop the black truck as it exited I-10 in Houston, more than one hour and 20 minutes after the robbery in Beaumont.

More evidence introduced at trial

Dig deeper:

Other evidence introduced at trial showed that the men engaged in a conspiracy from Oct. 1 to Dec. 31, 2024, during which they orchestrated multiple juggings, burglaries, auto thefts, and the two ATM bank robberies.

Jugging is a burglary or robbery that targets victims observed leaving a bank or other financial business in supposed possession of cash or other items of value.

Byrd and his coconspirators committed one of their juggings just an hour before robbing the Education First Federal Credit Union on New Year’s Eve. In that instance, the men positioned the black truck to surveil the drive-through line at Chase Bank on Dowlen Road in Beaumont.

After the defendants saw a customer accept a cash pouch from the teller, they followed her truck from the bank to the HEB down the road, where the men positioned the red SUV and waited for her to enter the store before smashing her window and burgling her truck while she shopped.

At the arrest, Byrd was the get-away driver and Warren and Brooks were passengers.

The officers also found a bag containing exactly $146,000 cash, the same amount that had been taken from the credit union, as well as gloves like the ones used in the robbery and a Texas paper license plate that matched the one displayed on the red SUV earlier in the day.

Tracking the 103 gang

Local perspective:

Further investigation revealed that the four convicted were members of the 100% Third Ward gang that operates from the Third Ward area of Houston. The 100% Third Ward gang is also known as the "103 gang."

Federal prison sentences

The verdict against Byrd was reached on March 5, 2026, following a four-day trial. Byrd faces up to 25 years in federal prison at sentencing.

Warren pleaded guilty to conspiracy and bank robbery on September 15, 2025. He faces up to 25 years in federal prison at sentencing.

Brooks pleaded guilty on September 16, 2025, to conspiracy and two counts of bank robbery, and faces up to 45 years in federal prison at sentencing.

Foster pleaded guilty on September 15, 2025, to bank robbery and faces up to 20 years in federal prison as sentencing.

Photo credit: RICHARD BOUHET/AFP via Getty Images

What's next:

The sentencing will be determined by the court based on the advisory sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a pre-sentence investigation by the U.S. Probation Office.

This case was investigated by the Beaumont Police Department, the Houston Police Department, the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Memorial Villages Police Department, the West University Police Department, the Shiner Police Department, and the FBI.