Spring Break business starts slow on Galveston’s Strand after overnight flooding

The Brief Some Galveston businesses say overnight flooding slowed the start of spring break traffic on Sunday. Business owners along The Strand say rain impacted employees and customers early in the day. One carriage operator said only two of his vehicles were rented Friday morning, something he called unusual.



Spring Break is getting underway on Galveston Island, but some businesses along The Strand say rough weather overnight slowed what is usually the start of a busy week.

Slow Spring Break start for Galveston businesses

What we know:

Spring Break typically marks the beginning of a busy stretch for Galveston businesses that cater to tourists.

Shops, restaurants and carriage operators along The Strand often see an increase in visitors during the holiday week, with travelers arriving from across Texas and beyond.

But, after storms moved through the area overnight, some business owners say the day got off to a slower start than expected. Business owners told FOX 26 the rain and flooding created challenges early Sunday, keeping some employees from getting to work and delaying the usual flow of tourists and customers.

Still, many say they expect the crowds to grow as the weather improves and more spring breakers arrive.

What they're saying:

Brett Von Blon, who operates scenic carriage rides in Galveston, said flooding created complications after one of his carriages had been rented for an event the night before.

He said the conditions meant he had to go help an employee leave the area once the event wrapped up.

By Friday morning, he said only two of the carriages in his fleet had been rented out — something he described as unusual for this time of year.

Despite the slow start, some business owners say they are optimistic the crowds will arrive as spring break continues.

Tiffany Cloud, who works at Bell Lees Boutique on The Strand, said this week typically signals the beginning of a busy season that lasts well into the summer months.

"So, this week, it picks up, and it probably kicks off for the summer," Cloud said. "Really, we stay busy throughout the summer."

Cloud said the store sees a wide range of customers, from cruise ship workers and local regulars to visitors looking for beachwear and souvenirs while spending time on the island. But business owners say weather can play a major role in determining how busy the early days of spring break are.

What's next:

Business owners along The Strand say they are hopeful the weekend will bring more visitors to Galveston as conditions improve.

Many say they are counting on the typical spring break crowds — along with cruise passengers and day-trippers — to help kick off what they expect will be a strong start to the tourism season.