Houston carnival guide 2025: Tickets, games, when the grounds open

The Brief The carnival Midway is open from March 4 to 23 and the gates open at various times throughout the weeks its open. You can get admission to the carnival with a grounds ticket or a rodeo/concert ticket. Tickets can be purchased for $1.25 each which you can use to play games or get on rides.



For some, the most exciting part about the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is the carnival rides and games!

At the midway, crowds of people are walking around playing game booths, riding rides, or indulging in some crazy carnival food.

SUGGESTED: Houston rodeo deals 2025: Free admission days, half-price carnival packs, ways to save

What time is the Midway open from?

Tuesday, March 4: 1 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Wednesday, March 5: 1 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Thursday, March 6: 4 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Friday, March 7: 4 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Saturday, March 8: 10 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Sunday, March 9: 10 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Monday, March 10: 12 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Tuesday, March 11: 12 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Wednesday, March 12: 10 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Thursday, March 13: 12 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Friday, March 14: 12 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Saturday, March 15: 10 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Sunday, March 16: 10 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Monday, March 17: 12 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Tuesday, March 18: 12 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Wednesday, March 19: 12 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Thursday, March 20: 12 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Friday, March 21: 12 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Saturday, March 22: 10 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Sunday, March 23: 10 a.m. to 12 a.m.

How much are carnival tickets?

Admission to the carnival is included with the purchase of an NRG Park Admission ticket or a Rodeo/Concert Ticket. Grounds Admission tickets are $21 for adults (13+) and $10 for children (3-12). Concert tickets start at $2 and you'll see both a concert and the grounds.

Carnival tickets are valid for both rides and games and can be purchased at the carnival for $1.25 each. More than half the rides and games are five tickets or less, and require multiple. All you can ride wristbands are not available.

Get news, weather and so much more on the new FOX LOCAL app

Carnival attendees can also buy a FastPass to avoid waiting in long lines! A limited quantity is sold each day. They are $30 per rider and only valid for the day of purchase. You can buy them at any onsite RCS ticket box.

The FastPass can be used for any ride, including The Junction. Riders must wear the FastPass lanyard and wristband as well as have the appropriate number of tickets for the ride. FastPasses are not tickets.

Can I buy half-price carnival packs?

Half-priced carnival packs and carnival food cards sale ends on March 1, 2025.

You can buy them through rodeohouston.com, the RODEOHOUSTON App, or from a Carnival Ticket Sales Committee Volunteer or select the volunteer’s name on rodeohouston.com

How do I access my tickets?

If you bought half-priced carnival packs and carnival food cards, download the RODEOHOUSTON App to access your tickets.

If you buy tickets directly from a Carnival Ticket Sales Volunteer and have the product in hand, please follow the instructions on the back of the card.

If bought online through rodeohouston.com or the RODEOHOUSTON App, follow the instructions below:

If you have an existing carnival account, log in with the same mobile number used to purchase the product on the RODEOHOUSTON App to access your carnival packs and/or carnival food cards

If you do not have an existing carnival account within the RODEOHOUSTON App at the time of purchase, an account was automatically created for you with the same mobile number used to purchase the product and has automatically been added to your account. Follow the steps below to access your purchases:

Download the RODEOHOUSTON App Select "Menu" and "Carnival Login" Click "Forgot/Set Password." Enter the mobile phone number and follow the steps on the screen to set your password.

Can carnival packs, tickets, food cards be transferred?

You can transfer packs, tickets, and food cards in the RODEOHOUSTON App as long as the guidelines below are met:

The recipient must have an existing carnival account in the RODEOHOUSTON App at the time of transfer.

There is no limit on the number of half-priced carnival packs you can transfer, however each half-price pack may only be transferred twice.

No more than (5) carnival food cards can be transferred from your account.

No more than (5) full price carnival tickets transactions can be transferred from your account.

What games and rides are at the carnival for 2025?

You can see a list of available games and rides here.

Parking for the carnival

If you're attending the carnival, parking is $25. Carpooling with friends or family can help you save money. You can be dropped off by someone or a ride-share at the East-End of Yellow Lot 35 or take MetroRail for $1.25 each way.