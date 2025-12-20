Wrong-way crash kills three, injures 3-year-old on Grand Parkway, officials say

The Brief Authorities say a wrong-way driver crashed into a family of four on SH-99 near FM 1464. Three of the four family members have died, and a three-year-old is recovering at a hospital. The wrong-way driver was also injured.



Three family members have died, and a child is in a hospital after being hit by a wrong-way driver on Grand Parkway, according to Fort Bend County authorities.

Fatal Grand Parkway crash

What we know:

Officials responded to a crash at about 2 a.m. Saturday on SH-99 near FM 1464.

A family of four were driving north on the highway when they were struck by a vehicle that was going south in the northbound lanes.

Authorities say a woman and a girl died at the scene, and a man was pronounced dead at a hospital.

A three-year-old victim in the vehicle and the wrong-way driver were also hospitalized for their injuries. Authorities say the child is expected to recover.

The crash site was reportedly cleared at around 11 a.m.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified at this time. Authorities say the family was from Harris County, and the suspect is said to be 28 years old.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.