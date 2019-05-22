Fort Bend County sheriff claims commissioners want to remove him
Upon hearing that Fort Bend County Judge KP George and County Commissioners were discussing his position after the announcement of his exploratory committee for Congress, Sheriff Troy Nehls took to Twitter to blow off some steam saying:
Family worried about possible hate crime after shots fired at home and cars
A neighborhood is on edge in Richmond after a home and cars were riddled with bullets early Friday morning.
Family gives look inside the home where a truck crashed all the way through
A Katy family gave FOX 26 an exclusive look inside their home as they told of the moment they discovered a pickup truck had carved a hole through their living room, play room, and computer room—creating a tunnel from the back to the front yard.
Fort Bend County Fair & Rodeo kicks off with parade
Dust off your boots. The Fort Bend County Fair and Rodeo kicks off today.
Source of foul odor reported on Fort Bend Toll Road identified
Over the past several days, citizens have complained about a foul odor in the vicinity of the Fort Bend County Toll Road.
Deputy struck by car while checking on crash
The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office says a deputy was struck by a car while checking on a crash on his way to work.
Amber Alert canceled for 15-year-old girl from Pearland; stepfather charged with kidnapping
An Amber Alert that was issued for a 15-year-old girl from Pearland has been canceled.
Sugar Land police search for woman who used saw to break into Botox clinic
Sugar Land police are searching for a woman who was captured on camera using a power tool to break into a Botox clinic.
FBCSO: Man's stepdaughter, her boyfriend turn themselves in following machete attack on man
A man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after he was cut several times with a machete at a home in Fort Bend County on Sunday.
Sugar Land ranks high among nation's most romantic cities
Looking for love? You don't have to look far! According to a new study, Sugar Land ranks as one of the best places to find a romantic partner in the U.S.!
School administrators sued for using permanent marker on boy's head
A federal civil rights lawsuit was filed Sunday against Pearland ISD, a school discipline clerk, head principal at Berry Miller Junior High Tony Barcelona, and teacher Jeanette Peterson after Peterson used a Sharpie to draw on a student’s head at the end of last school year.
64 arrested in Fort Bend human trafficking sting
64 people have been arrested in connection to a human trafficking sting in Fort Bend County, including a law enforcement officer.
Local activists accused of spreading false information about Sugar Land 95
Local activists are responding to claims by Fort Bend ISD that they are spreading false information about the district and the latest Sugar Land 95.
Man starts shootout with Sugar Land police after fatally shooting woman in head: SLPD
Sugar Land police say a man has been arrested for the murder of a woman who was found shot to death in the parking lot of a hotel in Sugar Land Sunday afternoon.
Fire at Challenger Elementary in Pearland ISD
Clean up begins this morning after a fire at Challenger Elementary in Pearland ISD.
Teen reported missing from Missouri City found by Houston police
A teenager who was reported missing from Missouri City has been found by Houston police and taken to the Child's Advocate Center, according to her mother.
Santa Fe High School shooting trial moved to Fort Bend County
The trial for the admitted Santa Fe High School shooter will be held in Fort Bend County next January.
Fort Bend County residents say contractor ripped them off and they want to warn others
"I hired him to extend my deck around my pool," said Kelly Theisen.
Police: Fake DEA agents went to Pearland home claiming to have search warrant
Pearland police are searching for two men they say posed at DEA agents and knocked on a woman’s door saying they had a search warrant.
Pearland ISD student told she would need a note from a religious leader to wear hijab: Parents
Parents at Pearland ISD showed up at to a school board meeting Tuesday evening urging trustees to change outdated dress code rules after two incidents involving minority students sparked controversy.