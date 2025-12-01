Funeral service to honor loss of Rosenberg firefighter, Army veteran

The funeral service to honor the life of firefighter Tyler Macha, who recently passed away, will be held on Thursday in Richmond for all who were touched by his life to attend.

Macha was diagnosed with stage 3 cancer and was a beloved Fire Engineer with the City of Rosenberg where he served for six years. He leaves behind his wife and son.

The funeral service for Macha will be held on Thursday, Dec. 4, at 10 a.m. at the River Pointe Church located on 21000 Southwest Freeway, Richmond, TX.

"Fire Engineer Tyler Macha served this community with exceptional professionalism, humility and heart. He was the kind of firefighter every department hopes to have - skilled, dependable and unwavering in his dedication to protecting others. His loss is profoundly felt by all of us. On behalf of the Rosenberg Fire Department, we extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. Tyler’s legacy of service and integrity will continue to guide and inspire our department for years to come." said Daryl Maretka, Fire Chief.

