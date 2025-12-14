Pedestrian on SH-146 fatally struck by on-duty Baytown officer, police say
BAYTOWN, Texas - A man has died after Baytown Police say he was struck by an on-duty officer's patrol vehicle on SH-146.
Fatal SH-146 crash involving Baytown PD
What we know:
The crash was reported at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday on State Highway 146 North near Port Road.
Police say a man was on the mainlanes of the highway on foot when he was struck by a marked Baytown PD vehicle.
The on-duty officer was not hurt.
The scene was reportedly investigated by officials with the Harris County District Attorney's Office and Harris County Precinct 8.
What we don't know:
No one involved has been identified. Police only described the victim as a white man in his twenties.
The Source: Baytown Police Department.