Pedestrian on SH-146 fatally struck by on-duty Baytown officer, police say

The Brief A man on the SH-146 mainlanes was struck by a Baytown Police vehicle. The crash is under investigation.



A man has died after Baytown Police say he was struck by an on-duty officer's patrol vehicle on SH-146.

Fatal SH-146 crash involving Baytown PD

What we know:

The crash was reported at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday on State Highway 146 North near Port Road.

Police say a man was on the mainlanes of the highway on foot when he was struck by a marked Baytown PD vehicle.

The on-duty officer was not hurt.

The scene was reportedly investigated by officials with the Harris County District Attorney's Office and Harris County Precinct 8.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified. Police only described the victim as a white man in his twenties.