South Texas migrant shelter stripped of federal funding for 6 years

The Brief DHS has debarred a Catholic migrant shelter in McAllen for six years over alleged grant misuse. Investigators say Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley used federal funds outside allowed time limits. Sister Norma Pimentel defends the nonprofit, saying all funds were used to care for migrants sent by CBP.



A Texas migrant shelter that's part of the Catholic Diocese of Brownsville is getting double the typical punishment for their accused crime.

Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley, run by the "Pope's Favorite Nun," is accused by the DHS of numerous grant discrepancies in their work to help migrants released by the CBP, reports say.

Texas migrant shelter debarred

According to federal records released to Fox News, a FEMA investigation on behalf of the DHS concluded that the McAllen shelter run by the CCRGV benefited from grants that were improperly applied for.

FEMA says they found 248 instances where the nonprofit used federal funds outside the 45-day time period they're allowed to help migrants after they're released by Customs and Border Protection, Fox says.

Towards the end of last month, Fox said the nonprofit faced losing their funding for six years, which they note is twice the typical punishment for such an offense. Friday, the Texas Tribune said the sentence had been applied.

Nonprofit responds

CCRGV is run by executive director Sister Norma Pimentel. In 2020, Pimentel was recognized by Time Magazine as one of the "100 Most Influential People" of the year. In 2023, she received a medallion of excellence from the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute. Last month, she defended her shelter's actions as a reflection of her faith.

What they're saying:

"Those on the front lines of out humanitarian outreach know the work we do truly helps restore human dignity," Pimentel said. "I take very seriously every single dollar entrusted to us."

According to the response released by CCRGV on Nov. 28, they used all funding they received from the DHS to care for the people sent to them by the CBP. They said they are fully compliant with federal grant requirements.

The statement ends with a bible verse:

"For I was hungry and you gave me food, I was thirsty and you gave me drink, a stranger and you welcomed me." Matthew 25:35

The nonprofit has not released a new statement since their funding was frozen.