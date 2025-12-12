Astros' Jeremy Peña and NWSL Star Julia Grosso Announce Engagement

The Brief Engaged: Houston Astros All-Star Jeremy Peña announced his engagement to Canadian soccer star Julia Grosso in December 2025 via Instagram. Public Relationship: The athletic couple first went public with their relationship in late 2024 and are known for their mutual support. Star Power: Both are champions: Peña is a World Series MVP for the Astros, and Grosso is an Olympic gold medalist for Canada, famous for scoring the winning penalty in the 2020 Games.



Houston Astros All-Star shortstop and World Series MVP Jeremy Peña is celebrating a new championship moment off the field, announcing his engagement to Canadian soccer star Julia Grosso.

The 28-year-old infielder shared the news via an Instagram post in December 2025, confirming that he and Grosso, a midfielder for the Chicago Red Stars and the Canadian Women's National Team, are now engaged.

The couple, who first made their relationship public in a joint Instagram post in late 2024, have become known for their mutual support of each other's athletic careers. Peña has frequently been seen at Grosso’s games, famously referring to himself as "officially a WAG" (Wives and Girlfriends) in a lighthearted social media comment.

A Pair of Champions

Big picture view:

The newly engaged couple brings serious athletic pedigree to the relationship. Jeremy Peña is a decorated Major League Baseball player, known for his instrumental role as a key player and World Series MVP for the Houston Astros in 2022, quickly establishing himself as a premier All-Star shortstop.

Similarly, Julia Grosso is a celebrated international talent; a standout midfielder in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL), she secured her place in Canadian sports history by scoring the winning penalty kick that clinched the gold medal for the Canadian Women's National Team at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Wedding Plans

What we don't know:

The couple hasn't announced details on when and where their wedding will be, but many Astros fans are already sending their best wishes to the newly engaged couple.