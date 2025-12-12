Houston weather: Warmer Friday with possible showers

The Brief Mild Today with Isolated Rain Showers Possible Saturday Ahead of a Front Cooler & Breezy Sunday and a Cold Monday



A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. Friday, then we're watching rain chances for the weekend.

Spring-like Friday

Dense fog early today gives way to a humid southerly breeze and highs in the mid 70s.

Some showers possible by the afternoon and into Saturday ahead of our next cold front.

Mixed weather this weekend

Moisture increases ahead of a frontal system Saturday with showers likely Saturday with highs in the mid 70s and an isolated storm possible.

A cold front will move through Saturday night, ushering in much cooler air on Sunday. There may be some rain early Sunday, but the big story will be the drop in temperatures.

Monday morning looks very cold

Following the breezy, chillier Sunday, the sky should clear out and that may allow Monday morning low temperatures to fall into the 30s and some freezing temperatures are possible.

Check in with us on FOX Local and Fox26Houston.com for the latest forecast of a potential freeze on Monday. For now, if you have sensitive plants, you may want to plan on covering them.

Mid-week warm-up after cool spell

After the chilly stretch through early next week, southerly winds return by Wednesday, with temperatures warming back into the mid and possibly upper 70s by late next week.