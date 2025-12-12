O'Donnell Middle School in Alief placed on lockdown, later lifted

The Brief An investigation is underway after O'Donnell Middle School in Alief was placed under lockdown on Friday afternoon. According to Alief ISD, the school was placed on lockdown while an investigation was underway within the district. School officials said the investigation was completed thoroughly, and the lockdown was lifted shortly after 4:15 p.m.



An investigation is underway after O'Donnell Middle School in Alief was placed under lockdown on Friday afternoon.

According to Alief ISD, the school was placed on lockdown while an investigation was underway within the district.

School officials said the investigation was completed thoroughly, and the lockdown was lifted shortly after 4:15 p.m.

Officials said they are awaiting confirmation of the details.

What we don't know:

The exact reasoning for the lockdown has not been released.

No injuries have been reported.

What they're saying:

Alief ISD sent a letter to parents of students at O'Donnell Middle School saying,

"Alief ISD values transparency with our families and the school community; therefore, we would like to inform you of an incident that occurred this afternoon. Multiple calls to 9-1-1 were made from a cellphone, alleging there was a gun-wielding suspect on the premises. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office immediately dispatched officers to the campus, and in an abundance of caution, the campus was placed on lockdown. After a thorough investigation, both inside and outside the building, the threat was deemed not credible, and the lockdown was lifted, and dismissal continued as scheduled. Alief ISD and our law enforcement partners take the safety of our students very seriously. As a reminder, weapons of any kind are prohibited on school grounds. If a student is found to have a weapon, they will be in violation of the district's student code of conduct. Parents, please remind and encourage your child to practice the "See Something, Say Something" initiative and report any suspicious activity they witness to a campus administrator, the Alief Police Department at 281-498-3542/ police@aliefisd.net, the Houston Police Department Westside at 832-394-5600, Crime Stoppers at 713-521-4600, or 911. We appreciate your partnership as we work together to ensure a safe and supportive learning environment for all students in Alief ISD."