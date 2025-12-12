Humble police chief placed on leave during department review, city confirms

The Brief Humble officials confirm Police Chief Dan Zientek is on paid leave. An investigation into the police department's "management and operations" is reportedly underway. Chief Zientek has been with Humble PD for three years.



Humble Police Chief Dan Zientek is officially on administrative leave during an investigation into the police department, according to city officials.

Humble Police Chief placed on leave

Humble Police Chief Dan Zientek speaks with FOX 26 in June 2025 regarding a bomb threat at Deerbrook Mall.

What we know:

City officials confirmed with FOX 26 that Humble PD Chief Dan Zientek is on paid administrative leave.

The decision comes after the city started a third-party review of the police department's "management and operations."

Chief Zientek will remain on leave until the investigation is finished. Due to the holiday season, a city manager says the investigation could go into 2026.

According to the Humble Police website, Chief Zientek has been with the department since June 2022. He was promoted to chief in June 2025.

What we don't know:

No other details are available at this time.

Full City of Humble statement

What they're saying:

The City of Humble has initiated an independent third party review of the Police Department management and operations. Chief Zientek has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of that investigation, which due to the holidays will likely take until after the first of the year to complete. Because this is an ongoing investigation the City has no further comment. The City does not broadcast or record [its] meetings. Minutes will not be available until they are compiled by the City Secretary and approved at the next meeting. You will be able to gather the minutes when they are either posted on the City’s website or by making an information request. — Jason Stuebe, City Manager, City of Humble