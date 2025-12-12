Humble police chief placed on leave during department review, city confirms
HUMBLE - Humble Police Chief Dan Zientek is officially on administrative leave during an investigation into the police department, according to city officials.
Humble Police Chief Dan Zientek speaks with FOX 26 in June 2025 regarding a bomb threat at Deerbrook Mall.
What we know:
City officials confirmed with FOX 26 that Humble PD Chief Dan Zientek is on paid administrative leave.
The decision comes after the city started a third-party review of the police department's "management and operations."
Chief Zientek will remain on leave until the investigation is finished. Due to the holiday season, a city manager says the investigation could go into 2026.
According to the Humble Police website, Chief Zientek has been with the department since June 2022. He was promoted to chief in June 2025.
What we don't know:
No other details are available at this time.
What they're saying:
The Source: Jason Stuebe, City Manager, City of Humble