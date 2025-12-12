Pedestrian fatally struck by METRO bus in Southwest Houston
HOUSTON - A deadly accident involving a METRO bus and a pedestrian is impacting traffic in Southwest Houston.
What we know:
The accident was reported at about 4 a.m. Friday on North Holmes Road near Hiram Clarke Road. Traffic is being redirected as the investigation continues.
METRO Police say a bus was going west on Holmes for a routine road test when a pedestrian walked into the roadway. The driver wasn't able to stop the bus before it struck the pedestrian.
The pedestrian was taken to a hospital, but was later pronounced deceased.
METRO Police are investigating the incident.
What we don't know:
No other information is available at this time.
The Source: OnScene and METRO Police Department