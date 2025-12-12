Pedestrian fatally struck by METRO bus in Southwest Houston

The Brief Traffic on North Holmes Road is being rerouted during an investigation. A pedestrian allegedly walked onto Holmes while a METRO bus was undergoing a road test. The pedestrian was pronounced deceased at a hospital.



A deadly accident involving a METRO bus and a pedestrian is impacting traffic in Southwest Houston.

Southwest Houston: Deadly METRO bus crash

What we know:

The accident was reported at about 4 a.m. Friday on North Holmes Road near Hiram Clarke Road. Traffic is being redirected as the investigation continues.

METRO Police say a bus was going west on Holmes for a routine road test when a pedestrian walked into the roadway. The driver wasn't able to stop the bus before it struck the pedestrian.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital, but was later pronounced deceased.

METRO Police are investigating the incident.

What we don't know:

No other information is available at this time.