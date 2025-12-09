2 Pasadena Memorial High School students accused of planning school shooting

The Brief Two Pasadena Memorial High School students were charged with conspiracy to commit capital murder. They are accused of planning a school shooting together. One student was identified, and the other is a juvenile.



Two Pasadena Memorial High School students have been charged for allegedly planning a school shooting, according to court documents.

Two students charged

What we know:

According to court records, 18-year-old Emilio Lopez, an 11th grade student, was charged with conspiracy to commit capital murder.

His bond was set at $100,000, and he has since been released from jail.

According to court documents, a 10th grade student was also charged with conspiracy to commit capital murder.

Pasadena Memorial High School

What we don't know:

The second student was not identified because he is a juvenile.

The backstory:

The incident is alleged to have occurred on Nov. 24. According to court documents, the two teens allegedly messaged each other about a plan for a school shooting and discussed what kinds of weapons they would use. Police were also notified that Lopez posted photos of himself to social media holding a shotgun and a handgun on Nov. 25, court documents state.

Court documents detail alleged plot

Dig deeper:

According to court documents, police were alerted when a fellow student reported that her friend had received a message from the younger suspect saying, "Don’t come to school on Monday."

Court documents say the student also provided them with screenshots of messages between the two suspects that "overtly describes the two planning mass violence against their school."

Court documents outlined some of the messages, including ones in which Lopez allegedly wrote "F*** it at this point I’m tempted people want to hate me anyways I’ll give them a reason to hate me" and "No like deadass let’s do this ATP, I got 2 shot guns and plenty of ammo."

The juvenile suspect allegedly responded, "Soon brother soon" " We can’t just do this in a fit of rage no no no".

Court documents also outlined the following messages that were allegedly sent between the two suspects:

Lopez: "Just let me know I got everything from slugs to birdshot"

Juvenile: "This has to be planned strategically"

Lopez: "Okay bet but you’d probably have to use the pump action tho until I get the right barrel for the AK-12"

Juvenile: "Ak-12 (smile face)"

Lopez: "yep that’s right buddy and I got a "? "Dude I really want an M4A1 or a G36"

Lopez: "Eh might be best since we’re being a tiny bit school theratish" "Plus 5.56 might as well be damn near universal ammo atp"

Juvenile: "Pretty much yeah"

Lopez: "Although I love the stopping power of 7.62 has"

"Yeah but then again by the time they see us they’ll be running to go get there primary and as long as we beat the cops to there office the school is good as ours."

"We can take hostages to draw it out longer"