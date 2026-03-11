Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo catches heat for Rodeo Houston concert incident

The Brief Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo is catching flack online after an incident at the Rodeo Houston concert on Tuesday night. Sources tell FOX 26 she tried to sit in a premium seat that she didn’t have a ticket for during the concert. Judge Hidalgo posted her letter to Houston Rodeo leadership about the matter.



Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo is catching flack online after sources tell FOX 26 she tried to sit in a premium seat that she didn’t have a ticket for during Tuesday night’s Rodeo Houston concert.

What happened at the concert?

What they're saying:

After seeing rumors circulate online of an incident at Wednesday night’s Megan Moroney concert, FOX 26 reached out to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

In a statement, the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo said: "On March 10, during the sold-out Megan Moroney concert, Judge Lina Hidalgo attempted to access the dirt area without a valid chute seat ticket. Additionally, she attempted to bring several guests, also without chute seat tickets. Rodeo security advised that dirt access is limited to chute seat ticket holders only, a premium ticket priced at $425 and the group was directed back to their ticketed seating."

Incident sparks online criticism

The Houston Police Officers’ Union posted an illustration they dubbed "satire" showing a woman, resembling the county judge, being escorted by the arm by a law enforcement officer as she says, "I’m the County Judge".

The union captioned the post, "Disclaimer: Satire. Any resemblance to real persons, actual events from last night, elected officials, or people who believe the rules don’t apply to them is purely coincidental. #HarrisCountyDeservesBetter #YouCantSitThere"

Linda Hidalgo's response

The other side:

Judge Hidalgo posted her letter to Houston Rodeo leadership about the matter on social media.

In summary, the county judge said she had previously been allowed on the dirt without a wristband "based on the county's relationship with the rodeo."

The county judge says she was at the concert with another elected official, the official's children, and the parents of a US Air Force sergeant who recently passed away.

She claimed she was shoved by rodeo committee members to leave the dirt, and the other official and her kids were removed.

"I am bringing this to the public's attention because last night was not reflective of the spirit of the rodeo, and I hope it doesn't ever happen to anyone again," Judge Hidalgo said in the letter. "I wonder, if I had been a male county executive, would they have reacted the same way? Would they have thrown a male Harris County executive's guest with their young daughter and son out of the Harris County stadium? Would they have gone up to a male guest's children and yanked them out a seat?"