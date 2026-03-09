Houston SWAT officer shoots, kills suspect on Belarbor Street
HOUSTON - A SWAT officer shot and killed an armed suspect at a home in southeast Houston on Monday afternoon, police say.
What we know:
Houston police say Texas DPS called around 10:30 a.m. to request their assistance with a barricaded suspect at a home on Belarbor Street near Belbay Street, a block away from Bellfort Avenue.
According to HPD, the Texas Attorney General’s Office and the Harris County Pct. 7 Constable’s Office had been attempting to serve a warrant for a parole violation.
Houston police ended up call in SWAT, and negotiators from the attorney general’s office also responded.
Authorities say they tried to negotiate with the barricaded man for about an hour and a half.
Around 12:30 p.m., police say the suspect came out of the house with a rifle. Police say the man fired a shot, and a SWAT officer returned fire.
The suspect was shot and died at the scene.
No officers were injured.
What we don't know:
The man who was shot has not been identified at this time.
The SWAT officer has not been identified publicly, but police said he is a 16-year veteran of the department.
Investigation continues
What's next:
Per protocol, the shooting is under investigation by multiple agencies, including HPD’s internal affairs and the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.
It is also department policy to release body-worn camera video of officer-involved shootings within 30 days.
The Source: Information provided by the Houston Police Department.